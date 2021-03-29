Tessica Brown Of Gorilla Glue Fame Is Pregnant!

Congratulations are in order for Tessica Brown!

When we last heard from Tessica, she had a successful procedure done to remove the Gorilla Glue from her hair. The Internet was following the ordeal VERY closely from start to finish, and we were all glad when she was able to safely remove the powerful adhesive from her scalp — and miraculously keep some of her hair intact.

Since then, the 40-year-old has been giving it up to her plastic surgeon Dr. Michael K. Obeng, giving back to her community, and enjoying her new ‘do. And now, she has even more good news to share. According to TMZ, the viral celeb is pregnant!

This is her first child with fiancé Dewitt Madison. The couple have been together for a year and got engaged in June, though they first dated many years ago, per TMZ. Tessica has five children from a previous relationship. Madison also has four kids of his own, so we’re looking at a big Brady Bunch-esque blended family situation, here!

We’re so happy for Tessica and glad things have turned around since that Gorilla Glue scare. Wishing her a healthy pregnancy and sending lots of love to the expecting parents!

[Image via Tessica Brown/Instagram]