Tessica Brown Slams 'Gorilla Glue Girl' Nickname -- And Reveals She Was Finally Able To Cut Her Ponytail Off!

The life of a viral sensation is NOT easy!

Becoming the “main character” of the internet is undoubtedly a frightening experience. The latest victim of this overwhelming attention is Tessica Brown, who, let’s be real, has enough on her plate with the whole “glue spray stuck in her hair for over a month” situation. She turned to social media for assistance with her plight and accidentally became famous overnight, and now EVERYONE has an opinion about the so-called “Gorilla Glue Girl.”

Related: Tessica Tells Full Horror Story In First Interview — Will She Sue??

Except Tessica didn’t ask for all the hate, and she definitely didn’t ask for the nickname “Gorilla Glue Girl.” The mother of five told Entertainment Tonight that the label isn’t only affecting her, but her kids, as well, saying, “it bothers my little girls when they go to school.”

She shared:

“My name is Tessica. Every time somebody puts up something on social media, that’s it, my inbox is flooded. Don’t worry about this thing. Yeah, y’all can say that. This is what my momma keeps telling me, ‘Stop reading the comments.’ But I can’t help myself. I go read them, and they’re still sending me clips of what happened…It’s way, way, way, too much.”

The 40-year-old has tried to defend her reputation and reassure followers that she hasn’t done any of this for “clout.” She only asked for $1,500 in her GoFundMe, a relatively small amount compared to the more than $17,000 that has been donated. (She claimed she will use the extra money to consult doctors about preserving her hair, worrying that she will have “scalp damage.”) She even has celebs sliding into her DMs, but told ET she hasn’t wanted to accept any help (or hair) from them, “because I don’t want people to be like, ‘Oh, that’s why she did it.'”

Luckily, she’s on her way to healing. According to TMZ, Tessica and a friend worked for hours on Tuesday using Goof Off superglue remover to slowly cut her ponytail off. (You can see the pictures HERE.)

On Wednesday, she flew to Los Angeles to meet with Dr. Michael Obeng, a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon, who offered to perform a procedure using medical-grade glue remover for free, per TMZ. The outlet reported that it will take two to three days to completely remove her hair.

Meanwhile, the spread of misinformation about her on social media has taken its toll. She explained to ET:

“[The news] put up a picture of me being bald, which wasn’t me. [My daughter] had to deal with that yesterday. The teachers are talking about it. My little girl, she don’t want me to do her hair no more. I told her, ‘Let me do your hair.’ She said, ‘You’re not doing my hair.’ But I’m thinking she’s joking and playing, but she didn’t let me do it.”

So sad!

Tessica claimed a previous TMZ report saying she’d spent 22 hours in the ER and had hired an attorney to sue Gorilla Glue was false. She reflected:

“I told my son today, ‘I wish I could just go back,’ because I’m over it. I’m over it. I’m usually the person that I don’t care what people say. I just move at my own pace. I don’t care what people say, but it’s just getting to the point where people are on TV saying stuff about me.”

Related: 9-Year-Old Girl Dies Of COVID After Displaying Only Minor Symptoms

At the end of the day, this was her most important message:

“I’m not this whole Gorilla Glue girl, my name is Tessica Brown. Call me. I’ll talk to you. I’ll let you know exactly who I am.”

Wow! Good for her for reclaiming her identity from this strange social media firestorm. We hope this upcoming procedure works and that she’s able to make a full recovery. Good luck, Tessica!

[Image via Tessica Brown/Instagram]