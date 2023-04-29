Texas Man Allegedly Paused His Date To Kill Fake Parking Lot Attendant Over $40

This is the definition of a date from hell.

A Texas man was arrested this week after he allegedly killed a man impersonating a parking lot attendant – before returning to finish the date he was on at the time! Yeah, you read that right. This guy allegedly left his date to kill someone.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by the Associated Press, police claimed 29-year-old Erick Aguirre and his date had parked their cars separately in a lot near the Rodeo Goat restaurant in Houston on April 11 when Elliot Nix suddenly approached them, saying it would cost them $20 each to park. The man shelled out the $40 for the parking spots before heading into the burger joint for dinner. However, he later found out from a restaurant employee that Nix wasn’t an attendant for the lot and scammed them.

Aguirre became enraged over the scam. But instead of asking for his money back, he decided to get violent. At one point in the night, an employee at a nearby smoke shop saw Aguirre go to his car, grab a gun, and chase after Nix. When both men were out of sight, the worker claimed he heard a gunshot go off sometime before 8:00 p.m. Aguirre was then seen “nonchalantly walking back to his car with the gun in his hand” and putting the weapon back in the vehicle before heading back inside the restaurant to continue his date. OMG!?

When Aguirre returned, he allegedly told the woman “everything was fine,” and he just scared Nix. The two began walking back to their table but ultimately left to dine somewhere else after he appeared uncomfortable. Their date ended up continuing hours into the night, per AP. As for Nix, the 46-year-old was rushed to the hospital but sadly passed away from his injuries. Awful.

When investigators released pictures of the couple after they were identified by tips sent to Crime Stoppers, Aguirre’s date reached out to police two days later. Her attorney Rick DeToto told KPRC:

“She wanted to do the right thing. She wanted to make sure that she came forward and told the police what she knew.”

Aguirre was then charged with murder earlier this week, with his bond being set at $200,000. Prosecutors revealed he was already on probation for aggravated assault in South Texas at the time of the fatal shooting. At this time, the Associated Press reported that Aguirre still remains in custody.

To learn more about the impact of gun violence, visit https://www.apha.org/topics-and-issues/gun-violence

