Smoking Gun Evidence Revealed In 'Cult Mom' Lori Vallow Child Murder Case?

The walls are closing in on Lori Vallow… The horrific case has grabbed national attention, but in case you didn’t hear, the Idaho mom is currently on trial for allegedly killing her two children in January 2021.

16-year-old Tylee Ryan and her little brother, 7-year-old Joshua Jaxon “JJ” Vallow, went missing all the way back in September of 2019. In 2020 their bodies were finally discovered, buried on Vallow’s husband Chad Daybell‘s property. JJ’s body was wrapped in duct tape, and he had a plastic bag over his head. Tylee’s body was dismembered and badly burned. During the trial, prosecutor Lindsey Blake said:

“You will hear it explained as a mass of bone and tissue. That’s what was left of this beautiful young woman.”

The case shook the country not only because of descriptions like this, but because these horrific murders weren’t even the first that Daybell and his wife had been accused of! They’d both also been in hot water over the 2019 murder of his first wife, Tammy. Disturbing stuff…

But don’t expect Lori to get off when it comes to this case — not after this truly damning piece of evidence… According to the court on Monday, DNA diagnostics of a piece of hair that was stuck to the duct tape covering JJ’s body came back, and it’s not looking good for Vallow.

In the courthouse, DNA analyst Keeley Coleman said:

“The partial DNA profile matched the DNA profile provided for Lori Vallow Daybell.”

Yeah. A strand of her hair was stuck to the duct tape used to bind his body. They have an even more powerful case against the “cult mom” now, as Coleman added:

“The probability of randomly selecting a random individual in relation to that profile 1 is 71 billion.”

It’s impressive they were able to get a good DNA reading because back in 2020 after the children’s bodies were discovered, East Idaho News reporter Nate Eaton noted:

“The hair had been found on duct tape that was in the presence of decomposition fluids.”

Both JJ and Taylee had been buried there for over 10 months before they were found. So, so sad. But also problematic for prosecutors. Luckily the Ada County Coroner’s Office has been able to offer more information about the brutal deaths, as well. They explained in court on Monday that JJ died of asphyxiation by a plastic bag. Taylee was confirmed to have died of a homicide of unknown reasons, but her DNA was found on a pickaxe that had been shoved away in a shed.

During court it was also updated that Vallow and Daybell are now being accused of stealing the deceased children’s social security info and life insurance policies to collect benefits after their deaths. They both had previously said the kids were “dark” and called them “zombies” before they disappeared. Prosecutors spoke during the trial about the couple’s wild beliefs — as well as Vallow’s manipulation:

“Remember, the defendant will remove any obstacle in her way to get what she wants, and she wanted Chad Daybell. The defendant used money, power, and sex to get what she wanted. The common theme was the body has to be destroyed. The defendant and Chad used their self-proclaimed religious teachings to justify their actions to others — their actions from affair to murder.”

The trial has plenty more to go, but we’d be shocked if the “cult mom” isn’t convicted. Vallow is facing two counts of first-degree murder and three counts of conspiracy. She continues to deny she had any involvement in the children’s deaths. Daybell is being tried separately.

