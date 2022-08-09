That Time I Got So Drunk Meeting John Legend! Home » John Legend » That Time I Got So Drunk Meeting John Legend! The LOLs! The Tunes! CLICK HERE to watch this vlog in full! Related Posts John Legend Praises Chrissy Teigen's 'Really Powerful' Decision To Share Devastating Pregnancy Loss Publicly Watch!/hqdefault.jpg" /> My Daughters Are OUT OF CONTROL! Plus, John Legend’s Las Vegas Residency! WATCH Here! Chrissy Teigen & John Legend 'Cautiously Optimistic' About Third Pregnancy: 'Taking It One Day At A Time' John Legend Explains What REALLY Broke His Friendship With Kanye West -- And It Wasn't Just Trump! CLICK HERE TO COMMENT Aug 09, 2022 12:36pm PDT Share This Categories John Legend Music Minute PerezTV Personally Perez Sin City Post navigation CLICK CLICK CLICK Next Article