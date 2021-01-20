The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley & Dale Moss Have Broken Up: 'This Is The Healthiest Decision'

Believe it or not, yet another fairy-tale Bachelor Nation romance has come to an end!

This time, it’s The Bachelorette’s Clare Crawley and Dale Moss who have called it quits, just two months after their engagement aired. Dale confirmed the breakup shortly after outlets started reporting that the couple was taking time apart — and based on his wording, it appears their rumored “break” is more of a permanent, never ever getting back together situation.

He wrote on his Instagram on Tuesday:

“I wanted share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways. We appreciate the love and support we’ve received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time. We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself – something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another.”

Yeah, that definitely doesn’t sound like we’re-on-a-break energy…

The breakup confirmation came hours after a source told E! News that the couple was pressing pause on their romance, which had apparently soured because they didn’t see eye-to-eye on “lifestyle preferences.” The insider explained:

“Clare and Dale have been fighting a lot recently. They are mainly in disagreement over lifestyle preferences. Dale wants to be in a lively city and focus on his career, and Clare is rooted in Sacramento to help care for her mom. It’s been very tense recently between them.”

Interestingly enough, that confidante claimed the pair were still figuring out “if they will stay together.” Similarly, a source told Us Weekly the duo were “working through” their issues, sharing:

“Dale and Clare are technically still together but there are serious issues they are working through. They’re in communication but on a break.”

Of course, this was said hours before Dale’s statement, so we think it’s safe to say he and Clare are finished trying to work through their issues.

It’s always sad to see a couple go their separate ways, but it sounds like this was for the best. We wish them both happiness!

Do U think these two could get back together in the future, Perezcious readers? Share your thoughts in the comments (below)!

