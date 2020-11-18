Matt James Is Literally Sweeping Women Off Their Feet In First Look At New Bachelor Season! WATCH!

Remember when ABC announced Matt James would be the first Black man to ever lead the franchise wayyy way back in June?

We know quarantine has warped our sense of time a bit, but after months of waiting — and plenty of juicy Bachelorette drama to keep us busy in between — our first look at the 28-year-old hunk’s season has finally arrived!

The fun teaser aired during Tuesday night’s series premiere of Big Sky and our apologies to anyone who had to sit through that just to get the tea: we’ve got you covered right here!

In the 30-second, drama-filled montage, we see women literally falling over themselves coming out of the limos on night one, questioning who’s here for the right reasons, and of course, thirsting over the hot lead. There are so many shirtless, make-out scenes from the jump that make us even more glad James skipped Clare Crawley‘s lightning-fast season and went straight to handing out roses himself!!

WATCH the cool promo (below)!

What a man, indeed!! Perezcious readers, did this get U pumped for the big premiere?!

Hang tight as we’ve still got the rest of new Bachelorette Tayshia Adams‘ journey to follow, but we will be marking our calendars on Monday, January 4 for this one!

