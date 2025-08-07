Got A Tip?

The Office Spinoff Series First Look -- What Do We Think??

Oh my God! Okay, it’s happening! Everybody stay calm. Everybody stay f**king calm!

12 years after The Office concluded its 9-season, award-winning, fan-acclaimed run, we finally are getting a sequel series! We’re going from a paper company to… The Paper! Watch the first trailer for the brand new mockumentary-style series — which features a familiar face — (below):

OMG! OSCAR IS BACK!

What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers? Are Domhnall Gleeson, The White LotusSabrina Impacciatore, and THE Oscar Nuñez enough to sell you? Is there any world where this could possibly live up to the hilarity of The Office? Will YOU be watching when it debuts on September 4? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via NBC & Peacock/YouTube]

Aug 07, 2025 13:30pm PDT

