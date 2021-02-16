Reframing Britney Spears!

Our latest podcast is out and this week we really go into Britney Spears‘ conservatorship, her boyfriend, the public’s right to know, Justin Timberlake‘s apology, and so much more. We also discuss Claudia Conway on American Idol – good move or bad? Our Jersey Shore exclusive! Azealia Banks‘ homophobic attack on Perez. The huge racism controversy surrounding Chris Harrison and The Bachelor. Taylor Swift‘s new Love Story and Fearless re-record. Meghan Markle‘s legal victory – it doesn’t make sense to us! Robert Kennedy Jr‘s Instagram ban – not okay! Armie Hammer and murder? Bruce Springsteen‘s DUI. And so much MORE! CLICK HERE to listen to The Perez Hilton Podcast with Chris Booker or hear it on Apple Podcasts or Spotify or directly at PerezPodcast.com
