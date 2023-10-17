The Sandlot Actor's Mom Posted About Boyfriend's Mental Health & Worries For Her Safety Before Murder

It turns out Marty York‘s mom shared her worries about her boyfriend right before she was murdered — but no one was listening?

As we previously reported, The Sandlot actor’s mother, Deanna Esmaeel, was found dead inside her home in California on Thursday. Shortly afterward, the Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office — where she had been a deputy — issued an alert and asked for help tracking down her boyfriend, Daniel James Walter, also known as Edward Patrick Davies, as he was the prime suspect in the murder case. The 54-year-old was arrested late Friday night in Curry County, Oregon — roughly 70 miles from where Deanna had been killed.

Davies’ motive is unclear. But some social media posts from Deanna are giving us some insight into what life had been like for her while dating him before she was killed. It’s heartbreaking, you guys…

Earlier this month, she took to a Facebook support group to ask for “advice” from others about a partner with schizophrenia. She worried about her safety after her boyfriend allegedly had been physically and verbally abusive, writing:

“Anyone else here have spouse or significant other with schizophrenia .. mine doesn’t trust me and accuses me of cheating constantly. Name calling..and becoming physical for no reason. Refuses to get treatment. I’ve tried everything to get him help..going on 2 years. Any advice?”

This wasn’t the only message she left in the group. Last week, an anonymous user asked about how others deal with verbal abuse from a partner struggling with the disorder, and she commented on how she was dealing with “the same issues.” Deanna replied to the woman:

“You will learn to see a pattern in his behavior. When you see the pattern initiate put in earplugs or headphones and turn up the music. Don’t listen. Keep smiling. Hide your phone and hang on to the headset so he doesn’t break either. He doesn’t mean any of it and it will stop. It’s not him. I get mine to smoke pot as cannabis actually stops the episode and redirects it. This doesn’t work for everyone. Good luck..”

She then added in a follow-up message:

“By the way yelling and name calling are extreme. I get called every name in the book..”

What makes this so devastating is she was murdered just days after these two comments. Sadly this type of treatment is far too common — and no one realized how dangerous her situation really was. Awful…

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

[Image via Marty York/Instagram, Del Norte Sheriff’s Office/Facebook]