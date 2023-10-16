Fear The Walking Dead Actor Sam Underwood Arrested On Domestic Battery Charges

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Fear The Walking Dead actor Sam Underwood was taken into police custody in Los Angeles on felony domestic battery charges last week.

The 36-year-old actor was arrested back on October 7 during an early morning disturbance call that involved an unidentified woman at “a Los Angeles-area apartment,” per TMZ. That arrest is just now being revealed via the news org’s Monday morning report.

Per that outlet, the English-born actor was part of a loud disagreement involving the woman when police were called. The cops got there at about 2:30 a.m. on the morning of October 7 — so, very early last Saturday — and determined Sam and the woman had gotten into a “heated argument,” per the outlet. In addition, the dispute allegedly “got physical” at some point.

When officers showed up, they allegedly found “visible marks” on the woman’s body. She didn’t require medical attention, thankfully, but that was enough for the LAPD to take action. So, they arrested Underwood for felony domestic battery. He was taken into custody, charged, booked into jail, and released in the span of about ten hours. Now, the case has been sent to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office to determine whether to pursue criminal charges.

As for Sam’s side of the story, an insider told TMZ that the actor’s lawyer has in his possession “photographs, video recordings, and audio recordings” which “disprove the claims of the party making these accusations against him.” Underwood’s attorney is going to pass that alleged evidence on to authorities this week, per the outlet.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

