This Is Us Star Chrissy Metz Left Hollywood! Why She Moved To The South…

Chrissy Metz is done with Hollywood after over two decades!

Three years after her hit show This is Us ended, the 44-year-old actress has revealed she’s left Los Angeles and moved to Nashville, Tennessee. Chrissy apparently was done with the chaos of the West Coast!

She told People on Friday:

“I moved to Nashville. I was in LA for 21 years, but my family is in Florida, where I’m from, and during the pandemic, I could drive to them from here. It’s just a better quality of life here. Everything is 15 minutes away, and it’s just so much less stress.”

But mainly, she wanted more hospitality that she wasn’t getting from El Lay. She explained:

“There’s a lot going on. There’s obviously great music, great food. I grew up in the South, so I’m used to sort of that hospitality — it feels more communal here. In L.A. it was always like, ‘Oh, you have an audition? What’s it for? Oh, you have an audition? What for?’ It was all very dog eat dog.”

Look, Chrissy hit it big during her time in LA. She was on a super popular television show for six years, made a ton of money, and received several accolades — including a Screen Actors Guild Award. Not everyone gets that kind of success! So her response is to go to Nashville and rag on Hollywood? As if it’s not the reason we even know her name? The reason she has the luxury of living wherever she wants? The reason she doesn’t have to get a real job and can work on becoming a singer like she wants??

Yeah, she also has moved on from acting. According to People, Nashville was the best place for The American Horror Story: Freak Show alum to get back into music and writing again. Chrissy previously hinted at career switch when she got revealed on The Masked Singer, saying:

“I’m still educating people on me being a singer, so it was part of the reason I wanted to do this show. We’re really going full throttle.”

If Chrissy thought Hollywood was a dog-eat-dog world, then just wait until she gets the experience of Music City! You know how many people are trying to have a career in music in that city?? It ain’t easy! But of course, she’ll have a leg up on a lot of the competition… thanks to being a TV star. And appealing to the folks who want to talk about how bad Hollywood is, right? Mm-hmm.

