Tia & Tamera Mowry Got Paid LESS On Sister, Sister Than Those Who 'Weren't Of Diversity'

It’s been years in the making, but Tia Mowry-Hardrict is opening up about some serious inequality on the set of Sister, Sister!

As all ’90s fans no doubt remember, Tia and her twin sister Tamera Mowry-Housley rocketed to fame as stars of the hit family sitcom for 119 episodes across six seasons, from 1994-1999. And yet despite being two of the most popular child stars of the decade, things weren’t quite as smooth for Tia and Tamera behind the scenes as you might expect!

The former child star, now 42 years old, gave People a first look at her new Quick Fix web series produced by Kin this week and ended up talking more than ever about her experiences as a child star in the entertainment industry.

Mowry-Hardrict, who started her career with a guest appearance on Full House two years before landing her own show, quickly came to realize that Hollywood wasn’t quite as glamorous as she’d thought. The German-born child star recalled (below):

“It was very evident to me when I would walk on sets and see how certain stars or actors would be treated who weren’t of ethnicity — better dressing room, better trailer. Now I’m like, more aware what that was, which is a budget, but back then I didn’t know what a budget was. It was so clear how you would see one show that didn’t have a diverse cast that just had a bigger budget so everything just seemed bigger and better. But when it came to my projects and what I was doing, you actually really visually saw the less-than.”

Wow!

The real gut-punch came after the show became a hit, and the girls realized they had something successful on their hands.

While it should’ve been simple for the network staff to pay their new young stars accordingly, Tia recalled how she and her twin sister got the proverbial shaft when it came time to pony up:

“I remember once the show became a hit, it’s very normal for you to ask for a raise. That’s what happens, right? People get raises. But it was always so hard for my sister and I to get what we felt like we deserved and our paycheck never equaled our counterparts’ that weren’t of diversity, and that was frustrating. Very, very frustrating.”

Wait, what?!

These girls were HUGE in the mid-90s, and for them not to get the money they truly deserved… ugh!!!

Even while dealing with such iniquity, the former Tia Mowry At Home host nevertheless was able to find a silver lining: her determination.

Citing the road blocks as being crucial to her having developed a work ethic, the star said:

“I’ve been told I’m not Black enough, which was very odd and weird to me. ‘You don’t look Black enough. I think you would fit more of the Latino role.’ It’s like, what? But how I was treated is why I built my work ethic. Nothing came easy to me. I always had to work harder than. I’ve always had to be better than average. And I guess if I didn’t go through what I had gone through or if I didn’t see what I had seen when I was a child, I don’t think I would be where I am today, which is a hard freaking worker. Because guess what? It’s hard to outwork someone.”

Love that side of it! Beyond unacceptable that she had to go through straight-up discrimination to get there, though!!

Still, there are plenty of good things that have come out of Sister, Sister‘s successful mid-90s run. And today’s Netflix dump allows the girls to be introduced to a whole new world of viewers, along with co-stars Tim Reid and Jackée Harry.

That, at least, warms the twins’ hearts:

“To see the younger generation loving it just as much as our generation did, it’s really cool to relive that moment. I think in a way [we’re] experiencing why something becomes a classic.”

Awwww! Love it!

Ch-ch-check out the full clip (below):

Very insightful to hear her lay it all out like that.

Talk about a pair of successful, well-adjusted child stars who transitioned perfectly to the larger world of entertainment as they grew up in it… you really love to see it!

Reactions to all this, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF with your take on everything here down in the comments (below)!

