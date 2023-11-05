‘That MFer Is Not Real’ Plane Passenger Finally Explains What She Was Talking About That Day!

Tiffany Gomas is finally opening up about what happened on that plane…

Three months ago, Tiffany sent the internet into a spiral after getting out of her American Airlines seat, walking to the front of the plane, and infamously yelling, “that mother f**ker back there is not real.” She left passengers unsettled, to say the least, after warning them, “you can sit on this plane and you can die with them or not, but I’m not going to,” before promptly walking out of the aircraft and leaving the airport.

In August, she apologized for her behavior, but didn’t lend any clues about what she saw. Later that same month, she was spotted at the airport again (for the first time since the incident), but claimed she had been “told” that she “can’t comment on it,” leaving people with more questions than answers! But that’s all changed now…

On Friday, Tiffany stopped by the Pardon My Take podcast, where she opened up about what exactly she was talking about that day, and why she’s been so quiet about it. She explained:

“You know, the reason why I probably haven’t come out yet, because it’s, like, so cringe, I did not see anything.”

Wait, WHAT?? She didn’t see anything?? So what was all of that about then?!

She then denied saying that she ever did see anything, blaming that narrative on “the media.” She remembered:

“I said, ‘That mother f**ker,’ not ‘these’ or ‘this.’”

Huh?? This is all just sounding even more confusing! The 38-year-old admitted:

“I got in a bit of an altercation, it spiraled out of control, it was not my best moment — I mean it’s actually a horrible moment. It’s absolutely mortifying.”

She added that her panic wasn’t in reference to an “alien” or any other internet theory, but more of an “expression of speech” after the argument. She added:

“They’re making me look bat s**t … and given, I did, I did look absolutely crazy but, no — I was in my feels, needed to get off, I was highly distressed. Not a good look.”

The marketing exec briefly touched on the nature of the argument, noting that she “gave up” her aisle seat and “there was just a really bad energy.” However, she added that she didn’t “want to get into all the details of that,” sharing that the whole thing is still “ongoing” and it’s “probably not the smartest to get into that.”

Wow. Watch her full interview (below):

Do YOU believe her, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Pardon My Take/YouTube & Knuckelslawncare/TikTok]