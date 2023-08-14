Viral Plane Lady Issues Apology Video -- But Still Doesn't Say What She Saw That Day!!!

The woman behind THAT viral American Airlines incident is speaking out — and offering a public apology while teasing more moves ahead.

Of course, we’ve been following the sordid story of Tiffany Gomas for a while. You may know her as the “Crazy Plane Lady,” which is even how she’s describing herself at this point. The marketing executive was caught acting unpredictably on an early July American Airlines flight in a mega-viral TikTok video.

During that vid, she walked up to the front of the plane and screamed things like “that mother f**ker back there is not real” while pointing to the back of the plane. She also added other jaw-dropping statements, like “you can sit on this plane and you can die with them or not, but I’m not going to,” while shocked passengers looked on. Then, she walked off the flight before it could take off, and left the airport.

Now, Gomas is having her say. On Sunday afternoon, the 38-year-old took to Twitter to share a public apology for her actions and announce forthcoming mental health initiatives meant to combat cyber bullying.

In a selfie video running slightly longer than two minutes, Gomas addressed the camera directly. First, she said:

“Hi, everyone, it’s me, Tiffany Gomas, better known as the ‘Crazy Plane Lady,’ which is completely warranted. As you know, I have been unwilling to speak on the viral video, but I do finally feel that it’s time.”

Then, she jumped right in, apologizing for her behavior and the profane language she used on that day in early July:

“First and foremost, I want to take full accountability for my actions. They were completely unacceptable. Distressed or not, I should have been in control of my emotions, and that was not the case. My use of profanity was completely unnecessary, and I want to apologize to everyone on that plane — especially those that had children aboard. I can’t imagine going through that and trying to explain to your kid what in the world just happened.”

She then transitioned to noting the super-viral nature of her unfortunate moment:

“We all have our bad moments, some far worse than others, and mine happened to be caught on camera for the whole world to see multiple times.”

But then, she began to break down, and had to stifle some tears. Noting her high emotions while getting to that difficult point, she joked:

“I’m trying not to sound like Minnie Mouse.”

After calming herself, Gomas then continued:

“While it has been really comical for everyone, and I have highly enjoyed so many of the memes, on the flip side, it is very invasive, and unkind, and I don’t know what I would do without the love and support of my friends and family. They are loyal to a fault, and I don’t know what I did to deserve them. Sorry, y’all.”

Before concluding her message like this:

“I hope I can use this experience and do a little bit of good in the world. And that is what I intend to do. I hope that you guys can accept my apology, and I can begin to move on with my life.”

Then, in a title card posted after the end of her apology speech, these words flashed up on the screen along with a web domain of her name:

“Join me on my journey of promoting positive mental health and standing up against cyber bullying.”

A quick Monday morning check of that website doesn’t show much else. It merely hosts an embed of this exact same video, while adding the words “Stay Tuned” on the bottom. So, clearly Gomas’ mental health-slash-cyber bullying push would appear to be forthcoming.

In the tweet that accompanies the video, Gomas again wrote the “stay tuned” teaser, while adding a text apology as well:

“I apologize and take accountability for my actions, they were uncalled for. My very worst moment was captured on video. Although the memes have been amusing, the flipside has been cruel. I’m thankful for my friends and family for supporting me through this. This experience has been life-altering and I hope to do good from it and promote positive mental health. Stay tuned!”

You can see the full video for yourself (below):

I apologize and take accountability for my actions, they were uncalled for. My very worst moment was captured on video. Although the memes have been amusing, the flipside has been cruel. I’m thankful for my friends and family for supporting me through this. This experience has… pic.twitter.com/0AfQcaEzj0 — Tiffany Gomas (@Tiffany_Gomas) August 13, 2023

Wow.

So, that’s all well and good. We sincerely wish her well with her mental health. We just also want to know what she saw on that airplane that day?! She has still never mentioned what she was upset over in the first place. Ya know??

[Image via Tiffany Gomas/Twitter/@Knuckelslawncare/TikTok]