Tiffany Haddish Talks About Her Coronavirus Diagnosis With Dr. Fauci — Watch!

Tiffany Haddish is opening up about her positive coronavirus diagnosis with none other than Dr. Anthony Fauci!

As you’re likely aware, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases has become somewhat of an icon over the last several months while the US continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic, so there was no one better for the 40-year-old to chat with about her own case!

She shared (below) in the YouTube interview:

“I was working on a movie and someone in the movie contracted coronavirus. I was not in direct contact with them, but they sent all of us home, we stopped the movie. They suggested I go get tested. Anyways, I pay for the test, I get the test a second time. I’m not feeling any symptoms or anything; it comes back two days later and they say I did have the coronavirus.”

Despite being asymptomatic, she remained in quarantine with her dogs to protect those around her:

“Then I went and tested again, didn’t have the virus, and then I got tested for antibodies, they said I had antibodies. That was three months ago, I’ve been tested 12 times now because I’ve been working and everything.” Wow, 12 times! She added:

“Then I get tested again, no virus, and then I had them test me for antibodies again, and then they said I don’t have any antibodies. So I think I’m superhuman.”

So what tips does Fauci have for the Girls Trip star? Or anyone else who has been diagnosed? As we’ve heard, wearing “a mask” and practicing “physical distancing” are two of the best ways, in addition to keeping your immune system boosted by leading “a healthy life.” He added:

“Sit a certain distance away and avoid crowds. Get good sleep. Exercise. Those are the best things that are so much better than a bunch of herbs that really have never really been shown to do that.” The 79-year-old also discussed the disproportionate effect the virus has on the Black community, as well as concerns about historical racism in the medical field: “I think particularly the African-American community, which over decades, historically, have suffered from being taken advantage of by medical community testing. We need to engage the community, to be very transparent, and tell them everything they want to know: exactly what’s in the vaccine, what the risks are, etc.” Watch more from Tiffany and Dr. Fauci (above)!

