Pregnancy Announcement Turns Into A SHOCKING Surprise Twist -- WATCH!

No one saw that coming!

A teenager’s nerve-wracking pregnancy announcement resulted in the ultimate shock!

Emily Barnes, a teenager who has gone viral on TikTok for documenting her pregnancy journey, recorded her father’s reaction to her baby news in a new video last week — but his reaction wasn’t at all what she had anticipated! Not even CLOSE!

Related: Watch Kim Kardashian & Son Saint West Perform Duet Of We Don’t Talk About Bruno!

To start her video, the 18-year-old told followers:

“Ok so my parents are getting ready to come and watch a movie so I’m going to call them in here and then I’m just going to tell them.”

She then called to her parents who were elsewhere in the house, asking:

“Mom, Dad can you come here for a second?”

Nervous, Emily tried to get some reassurance from them as they settled into a couch in front of her, adding:

“You guys are gonna love me, no matter what, correct? OK, and you promise you’re not gonna be mad at me?”

While her father could promise his unconditional love, he wasn’t so sure about not getting angry. Nevertheless, Barnes continued, revealing:

“I’m pregnant!”

She held up a pregnancy test and waited — but that wasn’t the shock of a lifetime! That was still to come!

Without a second of hesitation, her dad then whipped out another pregnancy test, blurting:

“Emily! Your mom is too.”

Whaaat?! No way!

Emily didn’t believe it herself, wondering:

“Stop! You’re not being serious!”

The mom then beamed:

“We are!”

Captioning the upload, the TikToker teased:

“I would say he took it well.”

Ha! Fans in the comment section were just as stunned, writing:

“That was some uno reverse card right there, love it ” “what in the modern family is going on here. I’m kidding. I’m happy that everyone is happy!” “Your mom really said she not letting you go through it alone lmaoo this is cutee thoo”

Those babies will be instant BBFs! How fun!

Related: Rihanna Says Her Mothering Style Will Be ‘Psycho’ Like THIS Housewives Star!

Though one viewer found the moment a little too staged — and they’re not wrong. The dad sure had that pregnancy test handy! Barnes had previously revealed the news to her mother, so that’s why she thinks her dad was prepared to one-up her, she explained:

“I think my mom told him so he [knew] I was going to tell him at some put so he surprised me lmao”

As mentioned, Emily’s entire pregnancy journey has been documented on TikTok. It began when she and her best friend both took a pregnancy test after their periods were late. Both turned up positive, but her friend went in for a blood test that confirmed she is not pregnant. Emily is still waiting for her blood test results. When her mother first found out the news, she told the teen that they needed to “pray” about the situation. Seems like she’s come around to the idea of having two little ones at once!

Ch-ch-check out the unforgettable family moment (below)!

LOLz!!

Reactions?!

[Image via Emily Barnes/TikTok]