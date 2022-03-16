Watch Kim Kardashian & Son Saint West Perform Adorable Duet Of We Don't Talk About Bruno!

Kim Kardashian and Saint West are enjoying some quality time together!

As the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star continues to deal with her very vocal ex, Kanye West, it’s clear she’s also keen on making the most of her special moments together with her four children, Saint included. And we’re happy to see this! The kids always come first!

The reality star took to Instagram to show off her 6-year-old son’s impressive singing voice and some fun eye-changing content on Tuesday! In a series of IG Stories clips, the SKIMS mogul and her adorable son first play with a filter app which changes their eye color, going from blue eyes to green eyes as the pair laugh about the technology and marvel at their new look!

In the background — along with one of Saint’s adorable friends trying to get in on the video (LOLz) — the song We Don’t Talk About Bruno from the hit Disney film Encanto blares on! Saint clearly knows what’s up, too, because as the video clips continue, he and Kim show off their singing voices by going along with the lyrics from the chart-topping track.

Ch-ch-check it all out (below)!

Awww!

We love it! Such kute Kardashian kid kontent! And those adorable smiles, combined with Kim’s big ol’ wet kiss on the side of Saint’s face… it truly makes our heart melt!

BTW, here’s the full song they’re singing — one of Disney’s biggest surprise hits ever:

…Aaaaand now that song is stuck in our heads! Ha!

Of course, this comes amid Kim’s increasingly contentious public battle with Kanye over the kids’ schooling and well-being following the former couple’s divorce. As Perezcious readers will recall, earlier this week, Ye slammed Kim’s coparenting set-up while posting a photo of a decoration that offended him on their 8-year-old daughter North‘s school backpack. Along with the pic, which showed pin versions of Kim, Kanye, and an alien, the 44-year-old rapper ranted on, writing:

“This was on my daughter’s backpack when I was ‘allowed’ to see her last week. This is why I go so hard for my family I am wired to protect my family at all cost As the priest of my home Don’t worry Northy God is still alive.”

Almost immediately after Ye posted his discomfort with the pins on IG, Kim popped up in the comments to try to tamp down the issue.

In a terse reaction to Ye’s school-related claims, Kim wrote:

“Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school.”

So, seeing how that whole thing played out days ago, perhaps it’s only a matter of time until Kanye starts ranting about Encanto, or something.

Sigh…

Anyways, on a happier note, what do U think of Saint’s singing talents, Perezcious readers?!

Regardless of whatever is going on around them, Kim’s kids continue to be so freakin’ cute!

[Image via Disney/YouTube/Kim Kardashian/Instagram]