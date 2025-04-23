TikTok Star Dominique McShain Dead At 21 After Cancer Battle

Beloved TikTok star Dominique McShain has sadly lost her battle with cancer at just 21.

The influencer, who hails from New Zealand, garnered a following after she was diagnosed with the aggressive form of colorectal cancer last year at age 20. She started off her TikTok account by sharing a video in which she shaved her head in preparation for undergoing cancer treatment. You can see that brave moment (below):

From there, Dominique used her platform of 200,000 followers and millions of viewers to document her journey and raise awareness for the disease. She shared life moments, health updates, took some vacations, and even got married in her short time online.

Sadly, on April 6, she shared some sad news with her fans. On Instagram, she announced she had “a few days to a few weeks to live” as her liver was failing. The young content creator managed to stay positive amid all the sorrow, though. Despite admitting she still feels some grief from the things she didn’t get to experience, Dominique described her idea of “heaven”:

“Recently, I’ve been picturing Heaven often — a place where l’ll finally be free from the pain that’s been with me for so long. I imagine myself without the constant suffering, no longer needing medication just to survive the day. I’ll be able to run, to breathe, to feel whole.”

Wow… such beautiful words. She wrapped up the post by writing:

“Though it will hurt to leave you all behind, please know that I will finally be out of pain, and I will be at peace. Please never forget I will always love you all so much and I will be forever grateful for the role each of you have played in my life. “

See the full post (below):

She continued to post on TikTok, showing her yellowing eyes and skin from jaundice. In her final video from April 11, she said she’d gained around 7 kilos (around 15 lbs) from fluid build up due to liver failure. So, so sad.

Now, just over two weeks later, People have confirmed Dominique has passed away. She was just 21 years old. We can’t even imagine having to face all this so young. And she did it with grace and positivity. What a kind person to have to face such a terrible thing. Heartbreaking.

Our heart goes out to her family, friends, and loved ones. May she rest in peace.

