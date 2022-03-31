TikTok Star Francesco LoPresti Dead At 24 After Battle With Cancer -- See GF Kaitlin Reagan’s Tear-Filled Tribute

TikTok star Francesco LoPresti has died following a battle with cancer. He was only 24 years old.

His girlfriend, Kaitlin Reagan, revealed the devastating news to her 3.1 million followers in an emotional video posted to TikTok on Wednesday that he passed away back on Monday, March 21. It took her over a week to find the strength to speak about.

With tears in her eyes, Kaitlin started by thanking his fans for all their love and support amid the social media personality’s years-long health struggle:

“A lot of you guys probably know me from the iconic videos I made with my boyfriend. I’m really sorry because my goal was for you guys to watch him ring the bell, but the cancer took his life, and Francesco passed away on Monday, March 21. This was really hard to make this video. That’s why it’s been a while since – I know it’s been a week since he hasn’t been here. But you guys deserve to know he loved you guys so much, and he loved everything that you guys did for him and just watching our videos and standing with us. And I thank you for that.”

The Paradise Hotel alum then shared that she would be stepping away from the social media platform for a bit in order to grieve the loss of Francesco. But she asked everyone to honor his memory by re-watching their old videos, saying:

“It’s going to take some time for us to really comprehend that he’s not here anymore and to heal. But what I do ask is that you take the time to watch all of our amazing videos that we made in the past because that’s what we have now ‘cause they were so special. And I’m going to be back. I’m just going to need some time. And everything that I do moving forward will be for him. So thank you for being here and don’t forget me. I’ll be back.”

In the caption of the video, Kaitlin also expressed just how much she loved Francesco, writing:

“I love you unconditionally and I feel so broken. I know you want everyone to know how much their love and support filled your life, so please let his voice be heard. I promise to share your messages one day. You and I against the world forever. Thank u for a true love story.”

Just so tragic…

Take a look at the heartbreaking announcement (below):

@kaitlin_reagan @cescolopresti I love you unconditionally and I feel so broken. I know you want everyone to know how much their love and support filled your life, so please let his voice be heard. I promise to share your messages one day. You and I against the world forever. Thank u for a true love story. ♬ original sound – Kaitlin_Reagan

In case you didn’t know, Kaitlin and Francesco started dating back in 2013; she explained in a previous post that they dated “on and off for nine years.” The two had been “dating consistently” for the past three years at the time of his death. Francesco, who amassed more than 742,000 followers on his own TikTok account, created hundreds of videos with Kaitlin about everything from his journey with cancer, to their relationship, to the funny pranks they’d pull on each other.

According to the couple’s website, he was diagnosed with stage 3B testicular cancer when he was 17, which “metastasized into multiple tumors surrounding his lymph nodes, neck, liver, spinal cord and right hip.” Over the years, Francesco went through several surgeries, radiation treatments, and chemotherapy.

Kaitlin recalled in a post on March 11 the devastating moment his doctor told her “it’s stage 4 and the cancer is moving quick,” revealing they would not be able to “put him in remission” but would do what they could to “prolong his life.”

Things took a turn for the worse earlier this month. She updated fans a couple of days later, asking for prayers for her boyfriend as he reached the “hospice stage”:

“I love you guys, and I ask you keep him in your prayers. We are in a hospice stage. Please stand with us, and pray. Thank you so much.”

Our hearts go out to Kaitlin, Francesco’s family, and friends as they mourn this loss. Rest in peace, Francesco.

