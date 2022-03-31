Inside Tom Parker’s Beautiful Final Moments With Family & The Wanted Bandmates

It sounds like Tom Parker was surrounded by nothing but love and music before his death.

As we previously reported, the singer sadly passed away at the age of 33 on Wednesday following his battle with brain cancer. His wife Kelsey Parker, with whom he shares two children Aurelia and Bodhi, shared the tragic news in an emotional tribute posted to Instagram, writing:

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side. Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence. We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children. Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I’m forever proud of you.”

Now, new details have been revealed about his final moments. According to The Sun, Tom passed away in the best way we can imagine — surrounded by his family, closest friends, and The Wanted bandmates Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness, Max George, and Nathan Sykes.

The group all gathered right before his passing while the Glad You Came performer blasted the 1994 song Live Forever by Oasis. A close friend shared with the outlet the significance of the track for Tom, explaining:

“You might have thought Tom would opt for something by The Wanted but Oasis’ Live Forever sums him up perfectly – he was a rockstar and that’s how he wants to be remembered. It’s a real anthem to strength and defiance and some of the lyrics really speak to his struggle. Like the track says, Tom really will live forever in his children, his fans and his music.”

As you know, Tom first revealed he was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma in October 2020. After some intense treatments, the artist shared that he was in “stable” condition a year later and even was well enough to join his group on their Greatest Hits tour in the UK. However, another insider told The Sun that his condition quickly deteriorated once the shows ended:

“Tom loved touring – he was an absolute rockstar and determined to join the boys on stage. He was enjoying playing two songs a night and was doing well performing but it really took it out of him. We all noticed how quickly Tom deteriorated during the tour but he had no regrets – he really wanted to do it.”

At least Tom got to do something he loved one last time. We are continuing to keep his friends, family, and bandmates in our thoughts during this difficult time.

