Former Miss USA Breaks Silence After Giving Up Title -- And Cryptically Reveals Job Was Not 'Good' For Her!

Noelia Voigt is speaking out!

Just days after giving up her Miss USA crown amid mental health issues, the beauty queen is opening up about her shocking resignation and all the support she’s gotten ever since.

As Perezcious readers know, Noelia stunned the world when she gave up her title on Monday — something that’s never happened before! Even crazier, fans realized there was a hidden message in her statement, which read “I am silenced.” Miss Teen USA UmaSofia Srivastava quickly followed up right after, revealing that she was quitting because her personal values did not “align” with the organization anymore. Allegations then surfaced claiming the girls had allegedly been bullied and harassed by the company’s CEO Laylah Rose, pushing them to leave months before their reign was up. Really crazy, concerning stuff!

Unfortunately, the 24-year-old pageant queen is still under a super strict NDA, so she couldn’t spill the tea on the behind-the-scenes scandal. But that didn’t stop her from insisting the job wasn’t what it was cracked up to be!

On Thursday, Noelia attended People’s Celebrating 50 Years exhibit in New York City. There, she opened up about being “overwhelmed” and “grateful” for all the love and kindness she’s received since making this big change. And as far as the bad news goes, she started by noting:

“There’s obviously not too much that I can say about it, but I’m really overwhelmed and grateful for the support I’ve been receiving. I’m always going to be an advocate for mental health awareness and support.”

She may not have been able to break down everything that’s been going on, but she did insist that the position wasn’t the right fit for her. Yeah, no kidding! She continued:

“The fact that I’ve been able to kind of shed a light on that and be someone that people can look up to in that sense and, you know, let people know that if something isn’t good for you, it’s OK to step away from it, then I’m grateful to be that beacon of light for people.”

Oof. That’s quite telling! See (below):

Wow! She appears to be staying so positive despite the BS she allegedly endured as Miss USA! Sux that she has to be so cryptic!

In the days since the resignation, members from the Miss USA 2023 class have issued a statement demanding the organization release Noelia from the confidentiality clause in her contract. But so far, it doesn’t seem like they’ve gotten anywhere with that request. TBH, it’s hard to imagine they will. Things are already a mess for this brand, anyways. They aren’t going to want to make it worse by letting the former titleholders loose!

Still, we understand why the contestants want answers — they don’t want something like this to happen to future women, too! Reactions?? Share them all in the comments (below)!

