Cruise Ship Worker Flipped Out & Stabbed Three Passengers During Trip To Alaska!

A South African man working on a Norwegian Cruise Line ship traveling up the coast of the Pacific Northwest has been arrested after allegedly stabbing three passengers.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Alaska on Wednesday afternoon, a man from South Africa identified as Ntando Sogoni has been arrested by the FBI. Now, he is facing assault charges after allegedly attacking multiple passengers — with a pair of medical scissors. OMG!!

Per the Alaska-based federal prosecutors, Sogoni was working on a Norwegian Cruise Line vessel that left Seattle, Washington over the weekend and was bound for Juneau, Alaska. It was supposed to shepherd guests through the incredible sights of British Columbia, Alaska, and the Pacific Northwest. But for one vacationing woman and two unfortunate cruise ship employees, it was the scene of a brutal attack.

The incident began when other cruise ship workers allegedly observed Sogoni trying to release a lifeboat from the side of the ship. They contacted security, and he was escorted to the cruise vessel’s medical center. There, he allegedly picked up a pair of medical scissors and attacked multiple people without any provocation whatsoever. The USAO docs state:

“Upon arrival [to the medical center], Sogoni physically attacked a security guard and a male nurse inside an examination room and proceeded to enter another examination room where a woman, who is a U.S. citizen, was being examined.”

Prosecutors say none of the three provoked Sogoni in any way, and that the violent attack came up out of the blue. The woman was stabbed multiple times, and the other employees were seriously injured, too:

“He grabbed a pair of scissors and stabbed the woman multiple times in the arm, hand and face. He also stabbed two security guards who intervened — one in the head and one in the back and shoulders.”

Sogoni was immediately detained, and for the rest of the cruise, he was held in the ship’s jail. When the cruise arrived in Juneau, he was arrested by FBI agents. He has since been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon within a maritime and territorial jurisdiction. Per multiple media outlets, if found guilty of that charge, the South African man faces up to ten years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each assault.

NBC News obtained an arrest affidavit written by FBI Special Agent Matthew Judy which indicated Sogoni had just been hired in Seattle before the cruise left port on May 5. Norwegian Cruise Line also released their own statement on the matter, too, that more or less confirmed the USAO’s claims after news of Sogoni’s arrest was first revealed:

“On May 6, 2024, a newly employed crew member was observed exhibiting unusual and irrational behavior. The ship’s security team escorted the crew member to the medical center for evaluation and assessment, where he became violent without provocation, attacking two other crew members and a guest. The security team quickly detained him, and the onboard medical staff treated those involved for non-life-threatening injuries.”

Norwegian Cruise Line confirmed to People that they will “assist the relevant authorities in the ongoing investigation,” and continued:

“The relevant law enforcement authorities were immediately contacted and took custody of the crew member once the ship arrived in Juneau, Alaska. We condemn violent behavior of this nature and are committed to the safety and security of all crew members and guests on our ships. We commend the onboard security team for their brave actions. Senior ship leadership have been actively engaged and continue to closely monitor all involved with the support of senior company executives who immediately traveled to Juneau to meet, escort and assist the guest.”

Wow. So scary. We just hope that all three stabbing victims make full recoveries from their injuries.

