TikTok Stars Alexandra Madison & Jon Bouffard Reveal They Suffered Miscarriage

Alexandra Madison and Jon Bouffard have suffered a devastating loss.

The TikTok stars revealed on Instagram Friday that they had a miscarriage six months after Alexandra became pregnant with their son Leo Grey. Alongside pictures of her pregnancy, she wrote:

“We are absolutely devastated to share the news that we lost our sweet baby boy this week. There are no words that can truly capture the depth of this pain. Nothing can prepare you for this. Our hearts will never be the same. I had the privilege of carrying you for 26 weeks, and we will carry you in our hearts for a lifetime. Until we meet again, Leo Grey”

So heartbreaking. See the post (below):

In the comments sections, fans and other social media personalities offered love and support to the couple, including TikToker and close relative Kat Stickler. She wrote:

“I love you and our new guardian angel. Here with you always through everything.”

Kaitlyn Bristowe also expressed:

“Oh my gosh I am so sorry. My heart just shattered for you. I will keep you guys in my prayers. Please take whatever time you need to heal and feel.”

Lifestyle blogger Stella Howell added:

“So heartbroken for you guys there are no words.”

For those who don’t know, Alexandra announced she was pregnant with her first child in March by posting a video of herself taking a pregnancy test while on a work trip. A month later, she and Jon revealed through a snapshot of them eating a cake decked out in blue frosting that they were having a baby boy. See (below):

Our hearts go out to Alexandra and Jon after their loss.

