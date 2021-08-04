TikTok Star Timbo The Redneck Dead At 18, Killed In Truck Accident

Just awful news for the TikTok community.

Timothy Hall, known better as Timbo The Redneck on TikTok, has passed away at just 18 years old after an accident.

The Florida teen’s mother Tessie broke the news to his 200,000+ followers, making a video this week to reveal that he was killed on July 31. She said:

“He won’t be making any more videos… My son was in a bad accident yesterday and didn’t make it and I want to thank everybody for all the fans that he had. He loved TikTok and just believed in all the fans and everybody that supported him. It meant a lot to him.”

She added:

“My heart is just so broken.”

The grieving momma linked to a GoFundMe, which raised over $9,000 before it stopped taking donations.

Just awful.

Timbo’s future brother-in-law Tony spoke out as well, explaining in an emotional video on the late star’s brand new YouTube channel about how the accident happened. Apparently the energetic social media personality was doing donuts in his new truck, something viewers will know he did all the time.

Sadly the vehicle flipped, throwing him out the driver’s side window before toppling onto him. His girlfriend Kori was also in the truck. Tony somberly explained:

“I’m just making this video because we made so many videos together and he used to talk to me all the time about how much you guys and his fans meant to him.”

He also reminisced about how Timothy was just “a small town boy from Jennings, Florida” who “started posting all these videos” one day and just loved interacting with his fans.

Tony added that there would be one more pre-recorded video coming, then the channel would simply end.

Such a sad ending for a beloved young personality.

