TikTok's Yeet Baby Star 'Uncle Chris' Checked Into Mental Health Facility After Being Reported Missing

Uncle Chris Rooney from TikTok‘s famous “yeet baby” series has checked into a mental health facility after going missing.

ICYMI, on Friday TMZ got word from law enforcement that the social media star was reported missing by his family in Virginia. After the reports, the internet went into a frenzy trying to help locate him and gather information, but just hours later Chris contacted police and let them know he was safe. Such a scary day for the family!

On Tuesday, though, theyeetbaby account on Instagram posted some information about what exactly happened that night. In a slideshow of photos, the statement started by reading:

“For our Yeet Baby fam…”

The following photos give fans and followers a quick run-down of Chris’ situation, and go into more detail about where he’s been the past few days:

“So many devoted Yeet Baby followers have expressed genuine concern for our beloved ‘Uncle Chris‘, it is for those we share this update. As many of you know, his life the last 6 months have been nothing short of difficult. What you all witnessed leading up to his disappearance was all of his emotions coming to a head.”

Recently, Chris and his wife Emily Rooney made the decision to separate, which he occasionally talked about on his social media accounts, which seems like what is being referred to here. So sad…

The statement went on to say the uncle had watched the controversial film Sound of Freedom, which is about child trafficking, ahead of his disappearance:

“Prior to his disappearance he had seen the movie Sound of Freedom, and like many others, he was sick to his core over it. This prompted him to post links to raise money for the cause of ending child sex trafficking. To many of you this may have seemed odd, but he genuinely wanted and still wants to help this cause. Unfortunately, it was posted at a time that he was also visibly not in his right mind and not acting like the Chris we know and love.”

After seeing the movie and making those posts, he vanished, which caused his family to panic. Luckily, he was found to be alive — and he checked himself into a mental health facility for treatment:

“He was presumed missing the following day. We, as his family and friends, were afraid for his life. We posted immediately on social media to look out for him to aid police in looking for him. After several hours of not knowing if he was alive or dead, we got word that he had checked himself into a mental health facility.”

Such a horrifying situation, we’re so glad he was found!

The family went on to say any more questions will be answered by Chris, when and if he’s ready:

“We are sure you all still have a lot of questions, but those are for Uncle Chris to answer once he is healthy and ready to share his experiences. He is currently being treated at a mental health facility. Your thoughts and prayers have been so appreciated by him and his family during this time. If you are or know someone struggling coping with anything, please talk to someone. You are not alone. We are on this earth for such short time and it’s not meant to be spent in despair.”

Wrapping up the post, the influencer spoke to his fans directly in his own statement, thanking them for their thoughts and prayers:

“A message from Chris to his followers: The amount of love and prayers I have received not just now but over the years, truly has brought me out of some very low times. Unfortunately, there was nothing anyone could do to help me. It is something that I have to work on and am going to make it my life’s mission to not only get myself healthy but also others. If there is one thing I have learned during this time, there are a lot of hurting people in this world and I am going to do everything I can to help them.”

You can read the full post (below):

We’re sending Chris so much light and healing. We hope to see him get back to doing what he loves soon!

[Image via theyeetbaby/Instagram]