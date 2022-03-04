Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer's Cause Of Death Revealed

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Katie Meyer’s cause of death has been revealed just days after she was found dead in her college dorm on Tuesday.

According to Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office investigators from Santa Clara County, California, the rising soccer star — who was a captain and goalkeeper for Stanford University’s women’s team — died from “self-inflicted” wounds.

In a statement provided to People on Thursday, they shared:

“There is no indication of foul play, and Meyer’s death was determined to be self-inflicted.”

So, so sad.

The note also recognized the 22-year-old’s many achievements and loved ones, saying:

“We are exceedingly saddened to hear about the death of Katie Meyer, a beloved, talented and respected Stanford student, athlete and Santa Clara County resident. The Medical Examiner-Coroner extends sincerest condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Katie Meyer.”

Sheriff Laura Smith also detailed the situation a bit further in a news release earlier this week, explaining how authorities were alerted of the student’s death. She expressed:

“On 03/01/2022 at approximately 11:33am, Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a dormitory on Stanford University’s Campus for a report of a death investigation.”

Other officials had arrived about an hour earlier, as she noted:

“Upon arrival, deputies met with Stanford Department of Public Safety and the Palo Alto Fire Department, who were already on scene. The Palo Alto Fire Department advised deputies that they located one unresponsive female student inside of the dormitory. At approximately 10:45am, Palo Alto Fire Department pronounced the person deceased.”

As we previously reported, outside of being an outstanding student-athlete, Meyer was a resident assistant in Crothers Hall, the dormitory she was found dead inside. Counseling has been made available for all students in that residence.

The senior, who was majoring in International Relations and minoring in History, was a big presence on campus in part due to her skills on the field. She helped lead her team to victory to win the NCAA title in 2019 against the University of North Carolina.

You can see her impressive saves in goal (below).

In a statement sent to staff, students, and parents, Stanford Vice Provost for Student Affairs Susie Brubaker-Cole mourned the loss of the young women, reflecting:

“Her friends describe her as a larger-than-life team player in all her pursuits, from choosing an academic discipline she said ‘changed my perspective on the world and the very important challenges that we need to work together to overcome’ to the passion she brought to the Cardinal women’s soccer program and to women’s sports in general.”

The athletic director Bernard Muir also sent his condolences to Katie’s friends and family:

“There are no words to express the deep sadness we feel about Katie Meyer’s passing. Katie was an outstanding student-athlete and a beloved, passionate leader here at Stanford. Our entire athletics community is heartbroken and Katie will be deeply missed.”

Hundreds of fans and teammates have taken to social media to honor the athlete, including the US Soccer Federation, The NCAA, ESPN, and of course, Katie’s friends. Olympic soccer star Lauren Sesselmann took to Twitter on Wednesday to pay tribute to her former teammate, writing:

“I am heartbroken I had the honor to play alongside Katie for a season & she inspired not only me but everyone else around her Your amazing heart & smile will be missed Sending love to her friends & family ”

I am heartbroken???? I had the honor to play alongside Katie for a season & she inspired not only me but everyone else around her❤️ Your amazing heart & smile will be missed❤️ Sending love to her friends & family❤️ https://t.co/lZh94VMebR — Lauren Sesselmann (@lsesselmann) March 2, 2022

Prior to playing for Stanford, the California native competed in some of the best tournaments and played for the national team in Italy and The Netherlands. Very cool!

A GoFundMe page is still active with donations to be given to Katie’s family as they grieve and prepare for a funeral.

Check it out HERE. We’re sending so much love to the Meyers and all those impacted by this sudden death.

