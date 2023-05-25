Tina Turner Fans BLAST Beyoncé & Jay-Z For Making A ‘Mockery’ Of Singer’s Domestic Abuse In Drunk In Love

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Tina Turner fans are coming after Beyoncé and Jay-Z!

The music icon sadly passed away on Wednesday at 83 years old after “a long illness.” Among the millions of fans mourning the singer were Queen Bey and her hubby. On her website, the Cuff It vocalist paid tribute to the late artist, writing:

“My beloved Queen. I love you endlessly. I’m so grateful for your inspiration, and all the ways you have paved the way. You are strength and resilience. You are the epitome of power and passion. We are all so fortunate to have witnessed your kindness and beautiful spirit that will forever remain. Thank you for all you have done.”

A very sweet message… until you remember Beyoncé’s complicated history with the star!

Recalling a 2013 verse in the couple’s song Drunk In Love, loads of Tina Turner supporters called out the powerhouse duo for once making light of the alleged abuse Tina suffered at the hands of her husband Ike Turner. In the song, Jay-Z raps:

“Beat the box up, like Mike in ’97, I bite / I’m Ike Turner, turn up baby, no, I don’t play / Baby, no, I don’t play, now eat the cake, Anna Mae / Said eat the cake, Anna Mae.”

Anna Mae Bullock was Tina’s legal name. The cake reference relates to an alleged dispute between the couple in which Ike forced Tina to eat a slice of cake, even shoving it into her mouth when she refused. The incident was portrayed in the 1993 biopic, What’s Love Got to Do With It, which you can see (below):

Calling the controversy to the internet’s attention, upset fans shared on Twitter:

“I keep thinking about how disrespectful it was for Jay-Z and Beyonce to have that ‘Drunk in Love’ lyric making fun of Tina Turner’s abuse from Ike…” “A reminder that Jay-Z and Beyoncé on ‘Drunk in Love’ say these words, mocking Tina Turner (Anna Mae) being beaten up by Ike Turner, & ref the moment he pushed her face into her celebration cake to abuse her.” “While Jay Z sang the lyrics mocking Tina, #Beyonce obviously cosigned Tina’s horrific abuse being made a mockery of & put that song on her album… ” “Reflecting on Tina’s legacy, I’ve always been surprised + disappointed how her being a domestic violence survivor somehow always turned into a joke, esp. in rap music. That’s one reason I don’t play Drunk in Love often, because of Jay Z’s verse + his reference to ‘eat the cake.’” “knowing that Tina Turner was Beyoncé’s blueprint and one of her biggest influences makes that ‘Eat The Cake Anna Mae’ line in Drunk In Love even more jarring.” “to this day i can’t understand how she laughed along to Jay-Z’s ‘eat the cake anna mae’ line in Drunk in love”

Yeah… It is startling to hear Beyoncé praise Tina without acknowledging that controversy!

This isn’t the first time the musicians have been called out for their collab. They actually had to release an edited version for British radio when the song first came out. So, they knew it was a problem from the start and still made no major change! Innerestingly, the New York Times asked the What’s Love Got To Do With It hitmaker about the infamous lyric in 2019 and she seemed very disappointed in the husband and wife, saying with a hint of shade:

“Yeah, I’m not surprised.”

Oof. How sad! Queen Bey and Jay-Z did her so dirty! So far, the Crazy in Love vocalist and the Empire State of Mind crooner haven’t addressed the resurfaced controversy. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below)!

