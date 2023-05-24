Tina Turner Dead At 83

The legendary Tina Turner has passed away at 83 years old.

The singer’s spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday, stating:

“Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock’n Roll’ has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.”

A statement on her official Facebook page also read:

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”

So very sad.

Miz Turner is survived by two children of Ike Turner‘s that she adopted and husband Erwin Bach.

The “Queen of Rock ‘N’ Roll”, was best known for her hits Proud Mary, The Best, and What’s Love Got to Do With it. A truly amazing career full of the highest highs and the lowest lows.

May she rest in peace.

