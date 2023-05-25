Miley Cyrus Clarifies THOSE Comments About Not Wanting To Tour Anymore For Fans!

Miley Cyrus wants to “stay connected” to her fans somehow — but touring just isn’t it.

The Wrecking Ball songstress opened up to British Vogue last week about whether or not she’ll launch a tour for her latest album, Endless Summer Vacation, and by the sound of it, she really has NO interest. The 30-year-old explained:

“Singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn’t really the thing that I love. There’s no connection. There’s no safety. It’s also not natural. It’s so isolating because if you’re in front of 100,000 people then you are alone.”

We definitely get that… standing in front of hundreds of thousands of people, who are all depending on YOU for entertainment, definitely sounds like it could be anxiety-inducing — not to mention the whole safety aspect to it, like she said.

However, we are talking about someone whose career is being a pop star! This is her whole thing, right?? Fans were understandably disappointed by her words — leading Miley to take to social media to make sure Smilers know that it’s absolutely NOT because she doesn’t appreciate them.

In a lengthy Wednesday Instagram post, the Jaded singer clarified her tour comments, assuring fans that while she may not be hitting the road anytime soon, she’s hard at work “innovating” new ways to perform:

“For clarity I feel connected to my fans NOW more than ever. When I win, WE win. Even if I don’t see them face to face every night at a concert, my fans are felt deeply in my heart. I’m constantly creating and innovating new ways that I can stay connected to the audience I love — without sacrificing my own essentials.”

She continued:

“Performing for YOU has been some of the best days of my life & we will continue this journey together as we have for the last almost two decades. This has nothing to do with a lack of appreciation for the fans and everything to do with I simply don’t want to get ready in a locker room. Which is the reality of life on the road.”

Locker rooms? That’s the major issue? The We Can’t Stop singer went on to explain that many of her fashion choices “don’t travel well” — and that bus life just isn’t for her anymore either:

“These looks I’ve been turnin don’t travel well. The archival looks don’t fold. I just don’t want to sleep on a moving bus. It isn’t what’s best for me right NOW, & if you’ve been following my career you know that I always change and the way I feel about that could too.”

At least she’s leaving the door open for a potential change of heart down the line!

The You singer signed off:

“Love you forever, I’m just on my Endless Summer Vacation.”

It’s actually great to hear she’s prioritizing her own needs. People change, and it’s so crucial they know what they can and can’t take! That’s what personal growth is all about!

Well said, Miley! We still look forward to seeing her perform in whatever medium she so chooses! For now, we’ll just continue enjoying her iconic discography.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Are you disappointed, or do you get where she’s coming from? Sound OFF in the comments down below!

