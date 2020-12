Tkay Maidza is easily one of our top three artists of 2020!

The Australian of Zimbabwe origins reminds us of very early Azealia Banks.

She’s fusing all different influences and genres and creating her own sound.

Her talent is huge and we can’t get enough of her!

PB Jam is an Eryka Badu-ish bop that brilliantly shows the scope and greatness of her work!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Tkay Maidza!