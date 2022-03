Tkay Maidza is easily one of the most exciting musicians working right now!

She sings! She raps! She makes great videos! And she makes it all seem easy! Effortless.

Such talent!

KIM is on the harder side and we are here for it! She’s going at 100 with the help of Yung Baby Tate.

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Tkay Maidza!