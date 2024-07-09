Tobey Maguire’s Ex-Wife SLAMS Rumors He’s Dating 20-Year-Old Actress Lily Chee, BUT…

Tobey Maguire’s ex-wife, Jennifer Meyer, is speaking out about the rumors that he’s dating a MUCH younger woman! Someone who could practically be his daughter, no less!

If you didn’t hear, the Spider-Man star was caught getting a little too cozy with 20-year-old Lily Chee while leaving Michael Rubin‘s star-studded all-white-everything 4th of July party late last week. In a pic, the 49-year-old actor could be seen with his hand on the rising star’s lower back, seemingly ushering her out of the event. Certainly not where a stranger would (or should) be putting his hands, y’know?

Related: Bethenny Frankel’s Ex & Aurora Culpo Have ALREADY Split!

See the telling snapshot (below):

Tobey Maguire, 49, sparks rumors he's dating actress Lily Chee, 20, as pair display PDA at Michael Rubin's 4th of July bash https://t.co/I1WpCbiaJZ — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 5, 2024

Seeing as Tobey is seemingly becoming the new Leonardo DiCaprio with moves like that, fans have had THOUGHTS! But The Great Gatsby star’s ex isn’t letting the negativity continue!

Jennifer was seen sliding into the comment section on Instagram over the weekend to defend her baby daddy against the hate when a troll asked why Tobey was “banging someone 3 years older than” their daughter Ruby, 17. The exes also share 15-year-old son Otis, BTW. Clearly irritated by the rumors, Jennifer replied (according to a screenshot shared via Reddit):

“I don’t usually respond to such nonsense, but he was kindly helping a friend to her car. being a good guy. And now he has [been] blasted online for dating someone he is not.”

She followed up with:

“don’t believe everything you read (I’m sure you were taught that somewhere) Tobey is as good of a guy as it gets.”

But, um… it turns out they might actually be more than friends!

On Monday, Us Weekly heard from a source claiming there IS something going on between the two performers! Hmmm! Saying they’re more than friends but that their current romance is “very casual,” an insider dished:

“They aren’t seriously dating but have been hanging out.”

Discussing the duo’s interactions at the holiday bash, the confidant explained:

“Tobey knew Lily and her girlfriends were invited to the party and they planned to hangout and meet up. He was introduced to her through [businessman] Richie Akiva and mutual friends.”

While he’s “having fun” with the Daredevil alum, the relationship is “nothing serious,” the source concluded:

“They were together all night hanging out, having fun and went to an after party with a big crew.”

Well then!! Guess he was doing a liiiiittle more than just helping a friend to her car! Oof!! Seems like Jennifer might really be in the dark here — and she’s probably gonna be pissed to realize she’s been defending her ex for no reason! That is if this source is correct.

So far, Lily and Tobey haven’t made any comment, and the actress didn’t include pics of her possible beau in her IG post following the party (below).

Reactions?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Lily Chee/Instagram]