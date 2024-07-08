Paul Bernon & Aurora Culpo Have ALREADY Split! So How Did Bethenny Frankel Find Out So Fast?!

That was fast!

Bethenny Frankel‘s ex-fiancé has already split from his young girlfriend! A source confirmed Paul Bernon and Aurora Culpo‘s breakup to Page Six on Monday, saying the romance fizzled out after just two months of dating. Wow!

But get this! The Real Housewives of New York City star was the first one to reveal the split! On her new episode of the Just B With Bethenny podcast out on Sunday, she opened up about how Paul’s new romance has been so “embarrassing” for her — but she also suggested she already knew it was over!

She dished during the ep:

“I’m proud of myself, and I’m proud of the way I handled [the split]. I think this woman has learned a lot, too. Their actions cost them their relationship, which was brand-new, and who knows what would’ve happened?”

“Their actions”??

Yeesh!

The Skinnygirl founder was seemingly referring to the internet personality’s recent episode of her podcast Barely Filtered, in which Aurora let fans in on her new relationship, such as sharing that the businessman had already met her kids and was banned from her sister’s wedding in Rhode Island in late June! Olivia Culpo said she didn’t want her sister’s “flavor of the month” in attendance mostly because she didn’t know him. She was probably trying to preserve all her wedding day pics, too, seeing as the relationship was new and maybe they’d break up — she was spot-on with that decision!

So what happened?! Did some s**t go down after he met the family?! While he wasn’t allowed to attend the nuptials, Paul was going to spend the day with Aurora’s loved ones during the lead-up to the ceremony. So, something must’ve gone terribly wrong if they’re already over!

Or maybe Paul didn’t like his personal life getting blasted to the public?? Bethenny is definitely implying some slip-up on their part!

So far, neither half of the (former) couple has commented on the split, but Aurora has been active online, posting photos of the quality time she’s been spending with her family in Rhode Island over the Fourth of July weekend. Take a look:

Thoughts? Are you surprised they’re already over? How do you think Bethenny feels? Do you get the sense she’s relieved things soured so quickly?? Sound OFF (below)!

