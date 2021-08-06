Lindsie Chrisley 'Shocked' By Father Todd Chrisley's Divorce Take -- After He BLOCKED Her On Social Media?!

We seriously can’t expect the feud between Lindsie Chrisley and her estranged father Todd Chrisley to end any time soon…

As we reported last week, Todd broke his silence amid an ongoing, years-long father-daughter tiff centered on disturbing alleged sextape extortion claims. To say what? Oh, to complain he had to find out about Lindsie’s divorce from Will Campbell on social media!

Oh, and he took the time to praise his son-in-law, too. Damn, read the room, Todd! He also posted what should have been a private message ro her on his public Instagram account — instead of, you know, just texting it to her privately.

And now Lindsie is finally opening up about it — after a week of stressing!

Speaking up on the latest episode of her Coffee Convos podcast — which she co-hosts with Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry — Lindsie openly admitted that she was “shocked” that Todd put his message out on the internet for the public to see instead of choosing to reach out to her privately.

In fact, she was so shocked, she chose to read a prepared statement informing listeners of her reaction and emotions instead of trying to share how she felt live on air.

The USA Network veteran said:

“This has been something I have written out, erased, modified different times as I have gone through and processed my feelings over the past 7 days. As you all know, I shared that I was going through a divorce and this has been something that has weighed heavily on me and my emotional state for some time now and it has been very, very freeing to be able to share that. We all know that social media is so scary and it can make hard situations in life so much harder, and along with processing, sharing something that is so personal with the world, it was brought to my attention that there was a post made by my dad on Instagram. I am blocked, so there is no way for me to see that.”

OK, wait, so he blocked her and then made a cryptic post that the entire Chrisley Knows Best fandom is 99.99999% sure is about her?!

That’s SUPER passive-aggressive… (But then again, think about who we’re talking about here!)

Anyways, the 31-year-old continued from there, adding:

“I have many feelings about this, but part of my growth process is that I need to process those feeling before speaking on them because — as we have talked about on here before — part of my homework and therapy for some time now has been disengagement.”

Seems like she processed because speak she did!

“I truly was shocked when I saw something so personal shared as we do have each other’s numbers. And even though we are not in contact with each other, we do have each other’s personal phone numbers and our attorneys are in contact with each other.

Speaking of attorneys, she added ominously:

“I am certain that our legal teams will be in communication with each other over the coming weeks.”

Whoa!

Well done on Lindsie’s part here with a measured, mature statement. But that last sentence really makes us wonder: what legal line might have been crossed with that cryptic IG communication?

Family estrangement issues aside — and that’s been going on quite a while — did something new (and potentially legally dubious) go down??

Whatever the case, like we said up top, this ongoing father-daughter drama is already several years old at this point and clearly far from fizzling out.

What do U make of it, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF about everything related to Todd, Lindsie, and the Chrisley Knows Best empire down in the comments (below)…

