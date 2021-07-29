Todd Chrisley Breaks His Silence On Estranged Daughter Lindsie’s Shocking Divorce News, Says He Found Out On Social Media

Todd Chrisley wishes nothing but the best for his estranged daughter Lindsie Chrisley after she announced her divorce from Will Campbell.

ICYMI, the 31-year-old influencer announced the breakup on Tuesday by sharing a picture of their 9-year-old son Jackson and her inside an empty new house in Atlanta. She wrote in the caption alongside the Instagram photo:

“It’s with the deepest sadness that, after 9 years of marriage, Will & I have mutually decided to end our marriage. We maintain the greatest respect & love for one another, & we’re so grateful for our time together.”

And while she may have told the world, Lindsie apparently never gave her father a heads up beforehand. The 52-year-old patriarch later addressed his eldest daughter’s separation on a Wednesday episode of the Chrisley Confessions podcast, revealing he learned about the couple calling it quits on social media. While Todd previously stated that he wouldn’t talk about Lindsie or her brother Kyle Chrisley’s personal lives, the Chrisley Knows Best star said he has been asked to comment on the matter and plans to do so on his terms:

“I’m going to put it in my own words so therefore it cannot be twisted or contorted: I want to be very clear that it is a very sad day that this is the news that I went to bed with last night and that I prayed about and that I woke up again with this morning with these press requests.”

Todd then expressed that after going through a divorce with ex-wife Teresa Terry, he never wanted his children to have the same experience because of “what it did to Lindsie and Kyle.” Furthermore, the television personality claimed he had a decent relationship with Will, praising his son-in-law as a “good provider to my daughter and to my grandson.” Todd then added:

“He and his family have always been very supportive of Lindsie and Jackson to the best of my knowledge, which is very limited. As the world knows, we don’t have a relationship. Lindsie does not communicate with our family, we don’t reach out to Lindsie. It’s always done through some kind of tabloid story or what have you. There is no communication, so therefore they can’t be fighting when there is no communication. But it’s a very sad day.”

In case you didn’t know, Lindsie has had a rocky relationship with the family since she and Will decided to elope for their wedding in 2012. Things only became worse when she left the show in 2017. Todd and Julie Chrisley then accused their daughter of turning them into the authorities over alleged tax evasion, which she later denied. The duo was cleared of state-level charges in October 2019 but still faces federal charges at the moment.

Amid their legal troubles, Lindsie also claimed that her dad and Chase Chrisley blackmailed her with an alleged sex tape involving Bachelorette alum Robby Hayes. Todd and Chase previously shut down the accusation, with the businessman further alleging that she had “extramarital relationships.” It’s all very messy, to say the least.

In the end, though, Todd only had kind words for the Coffee Conversations podcast co-host while she goes through this difficult time, saying:

“Our prayers go out to you. We love you. We wish you, and Jackson, and Will, and the entire Campbell family nothing but the very best.”

He later reiterated similar sentiments in an Insta post addressed to “you know who you are,” sharing:

“I’m here. I love you. Whatever is going on in your life right now, I see it, and I’m working all things out for good, for you, my child. There is nothing you can do or have done that will make me ever love you less. I will protect you from anything, and anyone who tries’s to harm you or your reputation. I am stronger than depression and anxiety. I am braver than loneliness, and nothing will ever exhaust me. I promise you I will never leave you nor forsake you. I am breathing a new wind into and over your life right now. Look for the favor and blessings I’m sending in this season your way because they are from me. I love you so much!”

