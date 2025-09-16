Tom Brady Coming Out Of Retirement To Play Football AGAIN -- But He's Doing WHAT This Time?!

Tom Brady just can’t stay away from his passion!

For the second time since he announced he’d be throwing in the towel, the NFL legend is coming back to the field once more to play football. This time, he’s not going to be playing for the New England Patriots or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, though. On Monday, Tom — along with collaborators Fanatics, Fox Sports, and OBB Media –announced they’re planning to put on the Fanatics Flag Football Classic. It will take place next year in March, at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as part of the Riyadh Season festivities.

In case you’re not familiar, Riyadh Season is a festival of cultural, entertainment, and sporting events in the capital of the Middle Eastern country. So it’ll no doubt draw in a big crowd!

Per a press release, the competition will have three teams of eight players each. They’ll compete in round-robin style tournaments until the top two teams are declared. From there, they’ll advance to a championship tournament. Each game will have Olympic flag football rules, being played on a 50-yard field with two 10-yard end zones, and a 5-on-5 format. It’ll also feature two 20-minute halves.

Tom won’t be the only famous face there, either! Each team is reported to feature world-class athletes, as well as current and past football stars. And Kevin Hart will host! Exciting!

But seriously, the former quarterback just can’t stay away from football, can he? We mean, his whole relationship with Gisele Bündchen crumbled around his inability to stay retired… and now, here he goes again!

