Tom Brady Has ‘Zero’ Regrets About Returning To NFL -- Despite Gisele Bündchen Divorce!

Although Tom Brady has had a pretty lackluster football season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers so far and gone through a divorce with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, it turns out he isn’t having second thoughts about his decision to unretire from football!

When asked by reporters on Friday if he regretted his NFL return after being 4-5 and sitting below .500 nine weeks into the regular season for the first time in his career, the 45-year-old quarterback insisted:

“Zero, no. Definitely not. I returned because I felt like I wanted to compete and I spoke to the team about it and they were excited to have me back. I don’t really regret those types of things — I think when I commit to it, I mean it and I do my best and try to give everything I can to this particular opportunity.”

We wonder how Gisele feels about that considering it seemed part of the reason for their split last month stemmed from his return to the sport just forty days after retiring. His decision had not been supported by the 42-year-old model, who told Elle before their divorce that she was concerned about him coming back to a “very violent sport” and wanted him “to be more present” with their children.

When the split rumors first broke, reports claimed the pair had an “epic fight” over his unretirement. She even reportedly gave him an ultimatum to either leave “football to spend time with the family” or their marriage was over. Obviously, he chose the former – and apparently has “no” regrets about it. Ouch! The two ended up not only filing for divorce but finalizing it in October, taking to their social media accounts to announce the news. Gisele wrote:

“With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with my whole heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them love, care and attention they greatly deserve. The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.”

Oof! The shade she threw at Tom by pointing out how she made their kids a priority! The athlete then said in his own message:

“We arrived at this decision amicably with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve. We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration.”

Following this breakup drama, it seems things are looking up for him when it comes to football at least (possibly because Gisele’s supposed curse was broken – sorry to the TikTok witches who speculated she was drawing her power back from Tom). Just a week after scoring a victory against the LA Rams, Tom helped the Buccaneers beat the Seattle Seahawks 21 to 16 during an overseas game in Munich, Germany, on Sunday.

We’ll have to see if Tom’s return to NFL was actually worth it. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Gisele Bundchen/Instagram]