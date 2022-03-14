How Gisele Bündchen REALLY Feels About Tom Brady Coming Out Of Retirement ONE Month After Announcement!

Tom Brady is back!

The iconic quarterback has decided not to hang up his jersey just yet! On Sunday, the 44-year-old announced that — after just over a month of retirement — he’s decided to get back on the field for his 23rd season in the NFL, playing again for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The athlete shared:

“These past two months I have realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. Without them, none of this is possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. We have unfinished business. LFG”

Wow! A complete 180!

The former Patriots player revealed on February 1 that he was done playing the game because his family and other responsibilities required his full attention, so how is his fam feeling about this announcement? Tom’s wife Gisele Bündchen took to his comment section to make her viewpoint crystal clear, cheering:

“Here we go again! Let’s go lovvvey! Let’s go Bucs! ”

Aww! Seems like she’s supportive! Ch-ch-check out the interaction (below)!

The couple share kids Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9. Brady’s also dad to 14-year-old John, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, who is SO ready for her Sunday festivities to restart! She uploaded a celebratory tribute to the footballer, writing:

“Thank God, I had no idea what I was going to do with my Sundays. Congratulations @tombrady, so proud of you!”

Just as excited, head coach Bruce Arians released a statement praising the return of the Bucs quarterback, saying:

“Tom Brady loves to play football as much as anyone I have ever been around. As Tom said, his place right now is on the football field. He is still playing at a championship level and was as productive as anyone in the league last season. We are ecstatic that he decided to continue playing and working toward winning another championship.”

General manager Jason Licht also chimed in:

“We are thrilled that Tom has decided to come back this season. We said we would leave all options open for him should he reconsider his retirement and today’s announcement is something we have been preparing for in recent days…Tom is the greatest quarterback of all time who is still playing at an elite level. With this decision now made, we will continue to move forward with our offseason plans to reload this roster for another championship run.”

The Bucs lost to the Rams in the Divisional Round of the playoffs earlier this year. We’re not surprised that Tom would want to earn himself one last Super Bowl ring before calling it quits!

He’s been hinting at a possible return since practically the moment he retired, telling SiriusXM‘s Let’s Go! just one week after making his exit official:

“You know, I’m just gonna take things as they come. I think that’s the best way to put it and I don’t think anything, you know, you never say never. At the same time, I know that I’m very, I feel very good about my decision.”

In the time since, he’s taken a Costa Rica vacation with his family – and realized that he’s not ready to figure out what’s next yet! Thoughts, Perezcious readers?! Can U believe he’s already coming out of retirement?

