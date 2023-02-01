Gisele Bündchen Breaks Silence On Tom Brady's Second Retirement!

Chiming in!

Gisele Bündchen is finally sharing her thoughts on her ex-husband Tom Brady’s second retirement!!

On Wednesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback officially announced he’s done with the NFL “for good” — one year after rejoining the league in a move that seemingly destroyed his marriage! In the last few hours, fans have had tons of fun predicting the supermodel’s reaction to the news, but now there’s no more need for guessing! She’s adding to the conversation herself — and keeping things classy AF!

Just two hours after Tom’s post made waves on social media, the 42-year-old Brazilian slid into his comment section to wish him well as he looks to his future, writing:

“Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life ”

Of all the things she could have said, this was definitely the politest way to address his retirement! Especially since he insisted he has no regrets, even though his bad year of football cost him his wife! Ch-ch-check out her reaction (below)!

You can also walk down memory lane with Tom as he shared highlights of his football career, including photos of Gisele (and their kids Vivian, 10, and Benjamin, 13) as well as his ex Bridget Moynahan and their son Jack, 15, in his full post (below).

As we’ve been following, the pair confirmed their split in October with some reports claiming the athlete’s decision to unretire had a lot to do with the messy breakup! Neither has ever confirmed the rumors, simply saying their marriage was “irretrievably broken and cannot be restored” in their divorce docs, obtained by TMZ.

Still… it seems like s**t really hit the fan for Tom after he got back on the field. Too bad he didn’t even make it to the Super Bowl during his last season. It’s gotta hurt going out like this! Reactions?! Sound OFF (below)!

