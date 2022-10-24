Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's Divorce Lawyers Are Making Things 'Nasty'?!

If there was any moral to Marriage Story, the 2019 Oscar winner about the collapse of a relationship, it’s that once the lawyers get hired, s**t gets real — and real combative — very quick.

We couldn’t help but think about this when we heard Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen had already lawyered up amid their separation. That told us a divorce — which has not yet been announced or even hinted at by either party publicly — was nevertheless an inevitability at this point. Now we’re starting to get corroboration on that theory.

A source told Page Six over the weekend the lawyers aren’t just expediting things — they’re turning them downright “nasty.” The couple were already fighting, and maybe even about more than just football, depending who you ask. But it sounds like when they hired lawyers the may as well have picked up dueling swords! The insider shared:

“Things are very nasty between Tom and Gisele because of the lawyers. They are ready for a fight.”

Discussing the battle to come, the insider noted the parents are not fighting over custody of their children, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9:

“Tom and Gisele are not battling over the kids, they both want joint custody. But it will take some time to divide their immense wealth and property all over the world.”

Another source told Page Six:

“I don’t think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.”

They do have a massive amount of financial assets to sort through. This could be among the most expensive divorces we’ve ever seen. Not only does Tom have his millions from NFL contracts and endorsement deals — Gisele reportedly has even more than he does, having racked up hundreds of millions in her years as the highest earning model in the world.

According to the outlet, the Victoria’s Secret angel is working with Tom Sasser, a top divorce attorney in West Palm Beach, Florida. He’s worked some pretty high-profile (and high tension) divorces, including representing Tiger Woods in his split from Elie Nordegren and NASCAR star Jeff Gordon in his bitter split from wife Brooke. Noteworthy that Gisele is the one who hired a lawyer known best for his work with top male athletes. Seems like kind of a power move, right? But what kind of power…?

[Image via Gisele Bündchen/Instagram/Netflix.]