Kim Kardashian Deals With Kanye Nonsense By Visiting Spiritual Healer & Hanging With His Bullying Victim Hailey Bieber!

Kim Kardashian is NOT claiming Kanye West’s negative energy!

The rapper has put the world through weeks of relentless ramblings against the Jewish community, promising to go “death con 3” and pushing white supremacist narratives. He’s been dropped by his attorney, MRC, Balenciaga, Gap, and even Adidas — a move that plummeted his former billionaire status down to the $400 million range.

Unsurprisingly his ex-wife doesn’t want any part of his downfall. She’s trying to find some semblance of peace — including with his enemies.

Related: Kim Shares EPIC Halloween Decorations!

The SKIMS founder took to Twitter Monday to speak out against the antisemitism Ye has been spewing (even if she didn’t mention his name), writing:

“Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”

Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end. — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) October 24, 2022

Now, it appears she’s attempting to heal her soul. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum was spotted in Beverly Hills Tuesday visiting a spiritual healer. This clearly wasn’t for show — she seemingly wasn’t too keen on cameras being present. In photos, you can see the 42-year-old sporting an oversized jacket, black leggings, vans, and some Balenciaga sunglasses (ha!) to top it off, all while attempting to shield her face behind a black backpack. However, those platinum flowing locks weren’t fooling anybody!

We’re not too surprised the mom of four is looking for some spiritual guidance after her baby daddy’s very public meltdown has been playing out for weeks upon weeks… We are a little surprised she was hiding. Hmm.

Related: Kris Jenner Jokes Kim & Kylie Jenner Are No Longer Her Faves!

Some healing she did very publicly was with Hailey Bieber.

Kanye infamously took aim at the model earlier this month. All she did was send some supportive words to Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson after Ye bullied her for deigning to criticize his controversial “white lives matter” show at Paris Fashion Week. As we’ve previously reported, the rapper wasn’t too keen on being criticized, so instead of taking it constructively, he decided to publicly mock the editor, which prompted Hailey, Gigi Hadid, and others to come to her defense. So naturally Ye went after them. In a since-deleted Instagram post, he attacked the two, writing

“THEEYY don’t want undeniable beautiful Black women to be put on their rightful throne. They want corny ass Gigi Hadid and nose job Hailey Baldloose to rally behind.”

However, Kim is distancing herself more and more from her ex by getting closer to those he’s been attacking. She posed for a pic with Hailey Wednesday night during an event for Tiffany & Co., in honor of the new Tiffany Lock collection. In the photo, you can see Kim sporting a sleek ponytail, floor-length leather jacket, and some dazzling jewels, while Hailey wore a sheer, body hugging dress. See (below):

Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber posed for pics together at a Tiffany & Co. party.https://t.co/rCl6A5Xcdh — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) October 27, 2022

Beauties! And standing together. What are your thoughts on Kim’s latest moves amid Kanye’s meltdown? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via MEGA/WENN]