Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost Are Pregnant With Their First Child!

Gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi had been teasing a SHOCKING celebrity pregnancy reveal all week — and now we finally know who has a bun in the oven!

It’s none other than Scarlett Johansson!

According to reports, the Black Widow star is expecting her first child with hubby Colin Jost, with a source telling Page Six:

“Scarlett is actually due soon, I know she and Colin are thrilled.”

A second source confirmed that the pregnancy is why the 36-year-old has been skipping out on several events for her upcoming Marvel movie, sharing:

“Scarlett is pregnant but has been keeping it very quiet. She has been keeping a very low profile… She hasn’t been doing many interviews or events to promote Black Widow which is surprising since it is a huge Marvel/Disney release and she is both the star and an executive producer.”

Well, now we know why!

The new arrival will be ScarJo’s second child. She previously welcomed daughter Rose, now 6, with ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

Congrats to the happy couple!

