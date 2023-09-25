Tom Sandoval Calls Rachel Leviss 'Petty', Denies Tii Romance, & Says Ariana Madix Will STILL Be Living With Him In A Year!

What the heck?

Tom Sandoval spoke with Extra at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Sunday, and he had a lot to reveal about his personal life!

The Vanderpump Rules co-star began by shutting down rumors he’s dating Tii, insisting, “I am single, yes.” He’s been maintaining they’re just friends for weeks now, but with each new sighting, we get more and more skeptical! We mean, the pair was literally seen walking hand-in-hand, so why does he keep downplaying their obvious connection?! Are they trying to keep it low-key? Or did he decide he’s still “single” no matter what they’re doing? Can’t cheat if you’re “single.” That’s f**kboy logic 101.

Instead of giving us an answer to the million-dollar question though, the 40-year-old explained he doesn’t even like dating, adding:

“It’s just weird. It feels like a job interview, I don’t usually like to go on dates unless I know them already. I would rather hang out with them and like their friends, see who they surround themselves with … see how they act when they get drunk, then later go out on dates.”

Just like he plucked Rachel Leviss right out of their friend group! Guess he got confused about which was his dating technique and which was actual friendship?

Speaking of the Scandoval, the TomTom co-owner revealed he’s still living with his ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix — and he doesn’t think that’ll be changing any time soon! He dished:

“We have mutual friends, obviously, on the same show together, so we have to coexist. It’s gonna be a slow process. We will handle it the best we can.”

It’s already been slow AF, though! While Ariana dumped him as soon as she discovered his affair with the SUR waitress, the exes haven’t been able to get rid of each other! Not only are they working alongside each other, but they’re still sharing that house.

When asked if they’ll be living together this time next year, Tom shockingly speculated:

“Probably, yeah.”

WHAT?!

Why don’t they just sell their place and start fresh?? We understand why neither moved out at the very beginning of the breakup… but still living together a year from now is WILD! That said, Tom insisted he “just want[s] everyone to be happy” in the future.

The good thing is it sounds like he and the Something About Her co-owner are minding their own business even in close quarters. These days, the cover band star is more fed up with his other ex Rachel, who he thinks was being “petty” for blocking him after he wished her a happy birthday. He complained:

“I think the power move is to mute people. That way, it’s not like a thing … She posted on her Story … Doesn’t that seem petty? When you go away to a place where you are supposed to be working on yourself, bettering yourself, doesn’t that seem sort of like a step backwards?”

LOLz!

He’s SO mad she won’t work things out with him!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! He really spilled so much tea, so send us ALL your thoughts (below)!

[Image via Rachel Leviss/Tii/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]