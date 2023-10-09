Tom Sandoval Caught Dancing With Mystery Woman At Nashville Bar -- But What About Rumored GF Tii??

Tom Sandoval has his eyes on someone new!

The Vanderpump Rules star was spotted making moves on a mystery woman while out at a Nashville bar over the weekend, and his smooth moves apparently won her over! In a video obtained by TMZ on Monday, the reality star can be seen hitting the dance floor with a brunette.

According to eye-witnesses at Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row, Tom approached the woman as she was dancing with friends. She appeared to be hesitant to mingle with the TomTom co-owner at first, but as they started dancing things got more comfortable — and wilder!

It’s pretty obvious to see as much in the video, too. It starts out awkward AF as the girl seems resistant to dance while Tom tries to get her to twirl. But they found their groove eventually and were together on the dance floor for about 30 minutes. Then? They left together! No word on where they went, though.

Ch-ch-check out their sparks flying (below)!

Of course, this comes after Tom’s been stepping out with singer-songwriter Tii — even leaving a West Hollywood bar while holding her hand last month and taking her home to the pad he still shares with ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix! He kept trying to insist they were just friends even though the chemistry was obvious. But now that someone new has entered the picture, maybe things have already fizzled with that rumored romance?!

Or maybe his love triangle with Rachel Leviss and Ariana has made him second-guess going exclusive these days. He’s obviously not much of a one-woman man! Just saying! Only time will tell at this point. Reactions?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Tom Sandoval/YouTube & Tii/Instagram]