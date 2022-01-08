Vanderpump Rules’ Raquel Leviss Finally Reveals EXACTLY Why She & James Kennedy Broke Up!

Raquel Leviss spilled all of the tea about the end of her engagement to James Kennedy.

As Bravo viewers know, the couple called it quits after five years together, announcing the news in a joint statement on social media last month that they ended things while filming the upcoming Vanderpump Rules reunion. It completely shocked fans, and very few details surrounding the split were known at the time. Now the reality star opened up about what actually led to her breakup with Kennedy for the first time!

During an appearance on the Scheananigans with Scheana Shay podcast Friday, Raquel confessed that it was around Thanksgiving when she realized she “didn’t want to be in this relationship anymore.” However, she waited to tell Kennedy about her feelings in fear that “he wasn’t going to have a good reaction” due to his “history of acting out and being angry.”

That’s concerning…

Additionally, Raquel shared that Kennedy didn’t exactly get along with her family:

“It was getting to the point where my family and him were not meshing well, and the future of Thanksgivings and Christmases and holidays was looking like it was going to be either James or my family. Especially like if we had a baby. Foreseeing this future and what it was all coming down to and I was like…I don’t want that.”

But it all came crumbling down while they were watching the current season of VPR and he became annoyed that he didn’t have a “funny storyline.” This prompted her to tell Kennedy her was “not supporting me emotionally the way that I needed to be supported” at the time. Damn!

“He was like ‘Oh, I didn’t know that you felt that way,’ and the conversation just kept going…and it was like word vomit. It was like, ‘This is how I’ve been feeling, and I can’t keep it in any longer because I’m not being an honest person and I’m lying to you and I don’t feel comfortable with this.’”

And that’s when she took the plunge:

“So I just told him that my heart isn’t in it anymore. ‘I don’t appreciate the way that you treat other people; it’s not how I treat other people. And a piece of me dies inside each time you mistreat somebody.’”

Kennedy asked for another chance, Raquel revealed, but she stood her ground, replying:

“I gave you another chance…and that led us here.”

Damn.

Surprisingly, she noted that he actually remained “calm” at the moment despite her “preparing for the worst”:

“It was the best possible outcome, I guess, that it could have been. Because he really did listen to me and was understanding of where I was coming from. He respected my decision.”

While they initially weren’t sure whether they would reveal the breakup during the reunion, they ultimately decided to tell producer Bill Langworthy, Lisa Vanderpump, and other production members what went down. We guess we’ll see what they end up showing on the episode.

Despite ending their romantic relationship, Raquel and James are “still speaking occasionally”:

“We are still friendly with one another. We still follow each other on Instagram and like each other’s posts. My goal would be to maintain a friendship with him because he was my best friend for so long and it’s really difficult to just cut that off and pretend it never happen. Because it did happen. We spent so much time with each other and he was the love of my life at one point, but more than that he was my best friend and we shared everything together. We are going to try our best to be friends.”

Sometimes people are just better as friends — and you should NEVER have to settle for a relationship that’s killing your soul. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via Raquel Leviss/Instagram, FayesVision/WENN]