Lala Kent Wants To Have 'Zero Contact' With Randall Emmett, Despite Co-Parenting

In case it wasn’t clear that Lala Kent is completely done with Randall Emmett…

The reality star has had no problem throwing shade or even outright insulting her ex amidst the couple’s nasty split. Some may say this is justified, if her claims about Rand cheating on her (and other major red flags) are true. However, the couple have their one-year-old daughter Ocean to think of, so the situation is a bit more complicated.

The producer still seems to hope they might bury the hatchet (at least for the baby’s sake), but Lala is looking forward to a future with even less of her baby daddy. During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, she admitted:

“We parallel parent and I’m trying to move to zero contact. We’ll see how that goes.”

Zero contact? How would that even work within a custody agreement?

The 31-year-old declined to say whether she’d be pursing full custody of Ocean, but she continued to be pretty open about the subject. In a series of rapid-fire questions, she confidently ranked Randall’s producing prowess as a “1” on a scale of 1-10 and said James Kennedy was a better lover. Asked by a viewer whether she regretted not listening to her Vanderpump Rules castmates’ warnings about him, she responded:

“I want to say yes, but then I wouldn’t have Ocean, so I just find that it was all supposed to happen for a reason. The best thing in my entire life came out of that relationship. … I don’t think the cast knew who he really was.”

When Andy Cohen questioned about the “worst” thing her former fiancé had done, she teased:

“There will be a day where the truth will come to the light.”

The host remarked that her fake engagement ring must have been up there, but the podcast host disagreed:

“No, I laughed. Of course. He can’t take a breath without telling a lie. Why would my ring really be this amazing ring?”

Pointing out that he didn’t even ask after the supposedly valuable bauble when she left him, she said:

“If someone is not asking for a ring that is like $150,000, something’s wrong.”

Elsewhere, the Give Them Lala author weighed in on cast mates Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz‘s recent split, opining:

“I think when someone continues to not pick you and it’s an easy pick, you are the wife, then it’s like ‘We are good.’ … I thought that Schwartz would come to the table a little bit and he still didn’t, so it’s very telling.”

She did clarify:

“I don’t feel any of us have chosen sides. It wasn’t messy but obviously if we had to choose sides then I would always pick Katie.”

That said, during the WWHL after show, the Bravolebrity revealed one very good reason why she’d be on Katie’s side. Dishing on her most and least supportive cast mates in the wake of her breakup, she revealed:

“I would say the most supportive, Katie and Scheana [Shay]. The least supportive, [Tom] Sandoval has yet to even ask me, like, if I’m OK or acknowledged it at all. And I learned that Schwartz hung out with that person the other day, so I cut him out.”

Oop!

She added:

“I’m not the type of person to say, like, ‘You have to pick a side,’ but in this situation, if you don’t pick my side or you remain Switzerland, like, I want nothing to do with you.”

Damn. All these VPR breakups are really shaking things up! Ch-ch-check out more of Lala on WWHL (below):

