Top Chef Alum Reveals Truly Unfair Cancer Diagnosis

Shirley Chung has some heartbreaking news with her followers.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the 47-year-old restauranter who competed on Season 11 and Season 14 of Top Chef revealed she was diagnosed with stage four tongue cancer back in May. Oh no! Shirley explained her health battle began in December of last year after she started experiencing a bunch of dental issues. When the television personality bit her tongue one day, she ended up fracturing her tooth, which had to be extracted and replaced with an implant. Initially, everyone thought she was just a “heavy teeth grinder.” However, it was a lot more serious than that:

“The end of May, ulcers erupted in my mouth and my oral surgeon discovered a hidden tumor under my tongue. A few days later, I was diagnosed, stage 4 tongue cancer, as cancer cells also spread into my lymph nodes. I was very calm when doctors delivered the news, as a chef, I’ve always thrive under pressure. I was extremely focused on getting all the tests and scans as fast as possible, so I can start on the treatment plans.”

Her calmness about the situation didn’t last long, though. In June, she “broke down” in tears when her oncologist gave her only two treatment options — either remove 100 percent of her tongue or to be one of the very rare few to be cured through chemotherapy and radiation. She chose the latter:

“I chose to keep my tongue, I am a fighter, I am a chef, I can be that unicorn too.”

Oh no… That’s so unfair! She could live without some things, but asking a chef to lose her tongue? That’s gotta be unthinkable for her.

Now, Shirley finished six weeks of chemo and is seeing some great progress so far! She said:

“My tumor is shrinking, my speech is much better and I can eat most normal food now. I am learning to lean on others, to let go, to be more vulnerable ….. it took me 2 weeks of contemplating to decide to tell my parents about my cancer, only my close circle of friends and my sister have known until now. I am learning, I can be strong 98% of the time, it’s ok to be not ok. I have a tough long road to recovery in front of me. Your love and support will carry me through. Cheer me on, Shirley Chung 2.0 will be reborn in 2025!”

We’re sending Shirley so much love and positive vibes amid her cancer battle! Read the entire announcement, along with a video and photos of her shaving her entire head (below):

[Image via Shirley Chung/Instagram, Bravo/YouTube]