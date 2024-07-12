Tori Spelling's TMI 'Landing Strip' Story Will Make You Think Twice About Bleaching!

It was supposed to be platinum blonde, but it went wrong. So, SO wrong!

Tori Spelling spent part of this Friday’s episode of the misSPELLING podcast discussing the olden days of landing strips on lovely ladies. If you’re too young to remember, back in the long-gone 1990s, women often trimmed their hair down there into long, thin, vertical strips! Like a runway pointing to, well, you know!

Anyways, Tori hopped onto that trend just like millions of other women. Landing strips were all the way in! And simultaneously, she hopped onto a second, seemingly unrelated trend, too: dyed platinum blonde hair! Ohhh, yeah. You probably think you can see where this is going… But you ain’t seen nothin’ yet!

During Friday’s podcast episode, the 51-year-old star explained how she was in the midst of her run on Beverly Hills, 90210 when she went to the hairdresser to get her ‘do done up in platinum blonde. As the stylist was working on her head, she connected the dots on linking the hair up there and the hair down there after seeing the dye job come to life:

“I remember when I went platinum on 90210. I was at my hairdresser and getting it done and, at the time, landing strips were in. I said to my hairdresser, I was like, ‘oh my gosh, I love the color you did my hair. Wait, is that ever a thing? I could dye my pubes to match, like I’m platinum here, I could be platinum there.’ So, he whipped up a little bit [of the dye] and he gave it to me.”

Making the carpet match the drapes! Why not? Well…

Tori recalled how she walked out of the salon with the dye putty in hand and ready to use on her privates at home. There was just one issue: she was “rushing out” and “didn’t ask for instructions.” Uh-oh! She went home for her DIY down-there dye job, put the putty in her most sensitive spot, and let it sit. Next up? Pain! SO much pain!! The dye started to burn like hell and Tori hollered so loudly that her roommate, Kevin, rushed in to see what was the matter! She remembered:

“He comes in and it had turned bright purple. I don’t know if I left it on too long, probably the case, because it burned like hell, but it was bright purple.”

Ouch!!!

But also… kind of cool, maybe?! You know, besides the burning and the pain. We want to know if it was neon ’80s style purple, or a slightly darker pastel version of the color! LOLz! One thing is for certain: nobody else in the world has purple pubes!! Er, uh, at least we hope not….

Tori didn’t leave it in long enough to start a trend, though. She let the mess settle for a bit then shaved it all off in one fell swoop! She recalled:

“So, that was the first time I had to shave it all off and go down to the hardwood. And then I was like, ‘oh this is cute.'”

First off, “down to the hardwood” is an incredible euphemism. The carpet couldn’t match the drapes? Tear it up and go to the hardwood! Ha!

And also, bare bits became their own trend not long after the landing strip look, so Tori was truly a trendsetter in that way! Ha! What do U make of this crazy tale, Perezcious readers?! Ever had any dye drama of your own??

[Image via WWHL/YouTube]