Tori Spelling Stayed With Dean McDermott 'For The Kids' -- Even Though Her Friends CAN'T STAND Him??

It might be the beginning of the end for Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott — or it might have been for some time?

As we reported, the 54-year-old actor not-so-convincingly addressed the speculation that his marriage to the Beverly Hills, 90210 star has been on the rocks for a while now, sharing on the Feminine Warrior podcast that he would no longer “reply” to rumors of an impending split.

While Tori’s hubby didn’t exactly deny that their marriage was in trouble, a source has come out to clarify that they aren’t in a great place either, telling Us Weekly that the pair are “always on the verge of divorce.”

Whoa, “always”?? That can’t be good…

The source went on to say that Tori “has been close to leaving many times,” but always “ends up staying” for the sake of their five children: Liam, 14, Stella, 13, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 4.

Whether or not that’s true, it sure looks like the Stori Telling author has reached her breaking point, as the 48-year-old was spotted outside an attorney’s office on Monday holding a notepad that read “assets,” “support,” and “custody.” (See the pics here.)

It’s all very upsetting, but apparently not very surprising for Tori’s friends, who, according to a Page Six source, have been waiting for this couple to break up for years now! The insider dished:

“Her friends are surprised [a divorce] didn’t happen years ago… No one is a fan of his.”

“No one”?? Not even Jennie Garth!?

It’s unclear whether Tori’s friends made their alleged thoughts about Dean known to the star, but apparently the actress has been thinning out her social circle over the past year. The confidant added:

“She’s cut people off. None of her old friends talk to her much. They used to have girls nights all the time before the pandemic. They don’t anymore.”

Inneresting…

Earlier this year, Tori fueled rumors about her marriage when she revealed that she and her hubby of 15 years had been sleeping in different rooms. She told Jeff Lewis in June:

“Right now, my kids and dogs sleep in my bed… Since he left [to work on a project] — this is not good, you guys — but since he left [and] he was gone for six months filming in another country, they all stayed with me. So I currently still have four in the bedroom with me who have yet to go back to their rooms, yes.”

Two months later, Aaron Spelling’s daughter told Us that the kids were “transitioning back” to sleeping in their own beds. Only time will tell if Tori is taking the steps to transition back to singledom…

Thoughts??

